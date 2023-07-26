Power Star Pawan Kalyan, who is all set for the release of his upcoming film BRO, recently made some noteworthy suggestions to the Tamil film industry during the pre-release event of the film. He encouraged the industry to be open to working with talent from all languages.

This suggestion comes at a time when FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) introduced new guidelines that left many people confused and concerned. One of these rules mandates the employment of only Tamil artists for Tamil films.

The pre-release event of BRO was grandly held to celebrate the film's upcoming release and during his speech, Pawan Kalyan shared his thoughts on the matter. He urged the Tamil film industry to embrace diversity and not restrict work to only people from their region. He emphasized that the success of Telugu cinema was attributed to the acceptance of talent from various languages.

According to him, when people from different backgrounds collaborate, it enhances the essence of cinema. Pawan Kalyan also highlighted the potential of Tamil cinema to create global films like 'RRR' if it embraces inclusivity.

The new regulations announced by FEFSI have sparked a debate in the industry. One of the key rules is the employment of only Tamil artists in Tamil cinema. Additionally, the shooting is required to take place solely within Tamil Nadu unless necessary.

The film's budget and completion schedule are also subject to strict monitoring and reporting to the union. Furthermore, the ownership of the story should be addressed by the director and writer, rather than being solely left to the film's producer.

These new guidelines were introduced by FEFSI to address the issue of regular employment for their members, especially as many Tamil film shootings occur outside of Tamil Nadu. While they intend to ensure job opportunities for local technicians and artists, these regulations also limit filmmakers from collaborating with technicians and stars from other film industries. The industry is currently discussing the implications of these rules, which may impact the filmmaking process and diversity in Tamil cinema.