The Telugu film industry has been buzzing with excitement over the new sensation, Baby, a captivating love triangle directed by Sai Rajesh and featuring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin.

Since its release on July 14, the movie has taken the industry by storm, captivating the hearts of the youth and rewriting box office records.

In a remarkable feat, Baby managed to achieve astounding success, crossing the mark of Rs 66 crore in gross collections within just ten days of its release. What's even more impressive is that the movie's collections on its tenth day surpassed its opening day figures, leaving trade circles astonished and cementing its status as a blockbuster hit. On its tenth day, the film collected a staggering Rs 3.4 crore, surpassing its initial opening day collections of Rs 2.6 crore.

The film's immense popularity has earned it the 9th position among the highest-grossing Telugu films on their 10th day, surpassing well-established films like Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, Srimanthudu, and Sarrainodu, showcasing its widespread appeal.

Baby was already generating significant buzz before its release, and it has lived up to the expectations and more. Despite being made with a modest budget of around Rs 10 crore, the movie has proven that a compelling story can win hearts regardless of production costs. The film's engaging storyline, coupled with the outstanding performances of its lead actors, has resonated deeply with the audience, particularly the youth.

Furthermore, the film owes much of its success to the exceptional music composed by Vijay, which has received widespread acclaim. The soundtrack seamlessly complements the narrative, adding emotional depth to the characters' journeys. Director Sai Rajesh has skillfully depicted the conflicts faced by the young protagonists as their perceptions of love transform.

Baby has undoubtedly become a phenomenon, leaving a lasting impact on the audience and establishing itself as a memorable and successful addition to the Telugu film industry.