On January 18, Nandamuri Balakrishna, known as Balayya, visited the memorial of his father and politician, NTR, to pay respects on the anniversary of his passing. A viral video on social media stirred controversy as banners featuring Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyanram, and Harikrishna were being taken down. Earlier that day, Jr NTR and Kalyaram had paid tribute at NTR ghat, drawing a crowd of fans. Later, actor and politician Balakrishna, accompanied by his family, arrived at the memorial amid a gathering of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members at NTR ghat in Hyderabad. Outside the ghat, fans, TDP supporters, and party workers had erected flexies. One such flexi displayed Jr NTR in a Yama Donga getup, along with Sr NTR in a similar attire.

My @tarak9999 don't deserve this ?



Balayya orders his goons removed the flexi ?



You're not the Human Balayya ???#NTRLivesOn#JoharNTR pic.twitter.com/selRfDlz5G — KIRAN 'NTR' (@NTRcult4ever) January 18, 2024

An incensed Balayya, visibly agitated, directed one of his supporters, "Teeyinchey... Ippude Teeyinchey (remove it immediately)," in response to the flex. The poster was promptly taken down. On the other, the RRR star's fans are agitated by the incident. The NTR family feud is nothing new, brothers Harikrishna and Balakrishna have been at loggerheads over the times for various issues. In recent years, persistent rumours have circulated, suggesting a strained relationship between Balakrishna and Junior NTR. Reports on the uneasy dynamic between the uncle-nephew Nandamuri duo have been widespread. Adding to the speculation, the two-star heroes have not been captured together in a single frame in recent times.

Balayya's late brother Harikrishna, the father of Jr NTR, vehemently opposed the promotion of Naidu's 32-year-old son, Lokesh instead of Jr NTR, as the emerging figure in Andhra Pradesh back in 2011. During the event, Harikrishna expressed his discontent, loudly questioning former speaker Yanamala Ramakrishnudu about the absence of his or his son's photos in promotional materials. He argued that while the party utilizes his son during elections, it fails to acknowledge his contributions. Harikrishna, frustrated, raised his voice and abruptly departed from the venue midway. While NTR and Balakrishna maintained a strong relationship in the past, around 2013–2014, issues arose involving Harikrishna and Balakrishna. Political matters also contributed to the growing divide. Consequently, differences persisted between Balakrishna and NTR, and they did not meet until Harikrishna's passing. After Harikrishna's death, Balakrishna provided support, briefly creating a sense of family unity among fans. However, the harmony was short-lived, and renewed differences emerged between Balakrishna and NTR.

On the work front, the RRR star is teaming up with his Janata Garage director Koratala Siva for Devara which will be released in two parts. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Jhanvi Kapoor. Saif Ali Khan plays the baddie. Produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the high-budget film features Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. The film is reportedly an intense subject based loosely on the Garuda Puranam. According to industry insiders, director Siva has already reworked the final script multiple times to make it a pan-India movie. Reportedly, the story is inspired by Garuda Purana with a high-intense, action drama plot. Speaking at the launch ceremony, director Koratala Siva said, "The film is set in a forgotten coastal land of India. It's a very emotional story about how we live in a world with more monsters than humans." NTR is likely to appear in two shades and one will be a student leader who fights against the forest land mafia.