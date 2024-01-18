Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have no plans to announce their engagement in February, contrary to recent rumours. Speculation about the couple going public with their alleged romance and impending engagement has been circulating, but a leading English daily has debunked these claims as false.

Earlier reports from a Telugu news channel suggested that the couple was preparing to make a significant announcement about their engagement in the coming month, causing excitement among fans and industry insiders. However, the latest report indicates that the news is untrue.

Rashmika and Vijay posted pictures from their vacation shortly after rumours emerged regarding their engagement. According to reports, both families have reportedly given their consent to the impending marriage. The duo's recent getaway to the Maldives has intensified speculation surrounding a potential announcement of their marriage, raising anticipation for a possible engagement announcement in the second week of February.

According to a source quoted by a daily, the couple is currently living together and is content with the status of their relationship. The source says that the claims about them going public with their romance or getting engaged are not true. They are private people and haven't shared their relationship publicly. The idea of a big announcement and engagement doesn't match their usual way of doing things. They see no immediate need to get engaged and are prioritizing their professional commitments at this time. The source also mentioned that the duo is focused on their work, dispelling any notions of an imminent engagement.

Although Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumoured to be in a relationship for some time, they have never officially confirmed it. Recent events, such as Mandanna celebrating Diwali at Deverakonda's house in Hyderabad and their frequent vacations together, have fueled speculation. Notably, Mandanna was spotted wearing the same hoodie as Deverakonda during an airport sighting. The pair have previously collaborated on two Telugu films, namely Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Despite never officially acknowledging a romantic relationship, the two stars frequently face questions about each other during interviews and shows. While promoting her latest film Animal, Rashmika appeared on Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show, Unstoppable with NBK 2.

On the show, she was presented with a choice between two posters – Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Before Rashmika could respond, Ranbir intervened, directing the question to Balakrishna, saying, "Ask Rashmika, who is the better hero." Later in the show, Rashmika was tasked with calling Vijay and putting him on speaker.

In terms of their projects, Rashmika Mandanna achieved a blockbuster with the film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, which grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide. Currently, she is acting in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule' and has projects like Rainbow, The Girlfriend, and Chaava at different stages of production. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming projects include Parasuram Petla's Family Star and director Gowtam Tinnanuri's VD 12.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna's recent photoshoot in an earthy-toned lehenga is creating a buzz. The shoot was dedicated to the harvest festival, Makar Sankranti (known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu or Lohri in Punjab). Rashmika chose a traditional and minimalistic lehenga in a color representing the richness of the earth.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Gaurviv Desai, she wore a terracotta cotton-silk lehenga from Devnaagri. The lehenga featured gold dori work with floral motifs, and a heavy gold-thread lace border adorned the lightweight semi-sheer dupatta, adding a touch of glamour. Completing the look, Mandanna paired it with a deep V-neck blouse and accessorized with intricate jewellery, including a choker and XL jhumkas with semi-precious stones.