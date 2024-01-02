Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that the Bollywood movie Animal was the best Indian movie released in 2023.

While speaking at the Mega Pan India Roundtable 2023 organized by Galatta Plus, Johar said that Animal was a game changer in the Indian film industry.

Karan Johar's comments about Animal

With Animal's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga sitting next to him, Johar noted that he cried during the climax of the film.

"I said that I cannot disagree with you more, because Animal to me is the best film of the year. It took me a while to reach to this statement and a lot of courage because when you are around people, you fear judgment. Like during the time of Kabir Singh, which I also loved... I was like I am going to say this and I am going to get dirty looks from certain people but I don't care anymore," said Johar.

He added that Animal was a path-breaking movie, as it broke several cliches surrounding films made in India.

"I loved Animal for its front-footed, absolutely conviction-based narrative storytelling, breaking grammar, breaking myths, breaking everything that you think conforms to mainstream cinema. I saw the film twice, first to see as an audience member and second to study it. I think the success, and acceptance of Animal is game-changing. The conviction is something that I want to have," added Johar.

Animal: All you need to know

Animal, directed by Vanga had Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, while Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri played other important roles.

The film had its theatrical release on December 01, and until now, it has collected nearly Rs. 900 crores worldwide, thus becoming one of the most successful Indian films in 2023.

The film narrates a story based on a troubled father-son relationship. However, at one point in time, the son seeks to take revenge on people who planned to assassinate his father.

Even though the film received praise from the majority of the audience, a section of people claimed that Animal conveyed a negative message to the public, especially due to the way in which the protagonist of the movie handled female characters.

Amid all the controversies, Animal is still continuing its glorious run at the box-office, and it has collected Rs.550 crores from India alone.

Backed by the success of the film, Vanga, recently announced that a sequel of the film will be made soon with the title Animal Park.

He also added that the upcoming sequel will be more ''violent'' and ''meaner'' than its prequel.

Ranbir Kapoor himself will play the lead role in the upcoming sequel. More details regarding the cast and crew of Animal Park will be unveiled in the coming days.