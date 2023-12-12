Rashmika Mandanna to Bobby Deol: This is what Animal star cast has to say about the controversy around the film

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal might have been raking in moolahs at the box office but the negative comments around the film's "toxicity" is far from over. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has received polarising reactions.

Amid all the noise around the action entertainer, this is what the film's cast has to say. From Rashmika Mandanna to Bobby Deol, Animal's star cast talks about the controversy around the film and social responsbility.

Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika, who plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's timid wife in the film has called her character the most pure and unfiltered one. She added that she did question some of Geetanjali's actions but was made to remember how this wasn't her but the onscreen couple's love story. "At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali's actions And I remember my director telling me - this was their story Ranvijay's & Gitanjali's it was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are," she wrote on social media.

"Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out," Rashmika added.

Bobby Deol: The character of Abrar might have gotten lesser screen time but has made the biggest impact. From his entry song to his fight sequence, everything has grabbed attention. Now, talking about the controversy around the characters and the films, Bobby said, "There's good and evil in every human being and what gets the evil out of you is some situation. As an actor, you think as a character. 'I'm doing nothing wrong, I'm right in whatever I do'," he told Indian Express.

"You forget how to judge what is right and wrong. Filmmakers create stories for people to be entertained. This kind of toxicity and all of this exists in our society... Somewhere people can identify with it. But there will always be people who won't like it, nothing can be liked by every individual... I think we are entertainers and we want to do different kinds of genres. That's how I look at it," he added.

Saloni Batra: Saloni, who plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's sister in the film has spoken about the toxicity of the character and how she is just the facilitator not the creator of the characters. She added that if this is how the director has chosen to tell the story then that's his way. She added that it is audience's responsibility to watch and decide what's right or wrong for them. and wrong.

She went on to add that as an audience and a woman, she might be offended but there's no denying that such people exist. "As a woman, I would be offended if someone in real life did that to me. But, such people exist. And this story is about one such story. The director is not being a teacher. He is being an entertainer," Saloni said in an interview.