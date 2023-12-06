Tripti Dimri seems to have replaced Rashmika Mandanna from the tag of the 'National crush'. Despite her little screen time in comparison to Mandanna, Tripti seems to have stolen away the hearts of the moviegoers. Her fan following on social media pages have shot up overnight and the actress has become the next big thing in Bollywood now.

Tripti Dimri - New national crush

Rashmika Mandanna was labelled the 'national crush' with her innocent look, honest eyes and cuteness. However, Tripti seems to have now taken over her position. The actress has found a new fan following and the comments on her posts are a proof of that. Very few know that before Tripti, Sara Ali Khan had also auditioned for the role.

Sara's audition

A Filmfare report had earlier stated that while Rashmika was finalised for the movie, makers had auditioned other actresses for the second female lead. It was also reported that Sara Ali Khan had auditioned for the role but couldn't make the cut. Sara hasn't done any such bold role in any of her films so far.

Tripti and Karnesh

On the other hand, Tripti too has played shy, demure and more creatively inclined roles before this. Her bold scenes as Zoya in Animal have created a storm on social media. Tripti was earlier rumoured to be dating Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma. It was reported that the actress came closer to Karnesh while working on the film – Bulbul – which was backed by Anushka and her brother's production house.

The two were spotted together at their birthday parties and other events. They even shared cute pictures with one another and shared long appreciation notes. What made them head their separate ways remains unknown but the two unfollowed one another on social media and even deleted their pictures.

Alia Bhatt had heaped praise on Tripti Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna after watching the film. "Rashmika, you are so, so so beautiful and honest in the film. As I told you in person...I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Fully joining the #Crushmika club," Bhatt wrote.

To this, Mandanna wrote, "Alia Bhatt, big big hugs yaa. Love you."

Alia also praised Tripti's performance in the film.