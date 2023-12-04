Ranbir Kapoor's Animal might have received slamming for the controversial characters, but one can't deny the fact that this could possibly be one of Ranbir's best performances in a decade. The film has been making some smashing box office numbers. The screening of the film turned out to be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's complete fam jam moment.

Alia - Rashmika's hug

A video also showed Alia Bhatt sharing a hug with Rashmika Mandanna. Many on social media were quick to comment how Alia seemed to be throwing attitude at Rashmika and how there was no warm vibe between the two.

Social media reaction

"What's with the awkward hugging??" questioned a user. "Alia meets people like she's Kate Middleton and others are there so shake hands with her. She had the same vibe with Kriti," a user wrote. "When you realize that your husband has more chemistry with every other heroine than you!!!" another user commented. "Why is Alia making a face?" asked a social media user.

"What's that face? Has someone mixed rat poison in her drink?" came a comment.

"Alia isn't even trying lol," another one wrote.

"She is not even looking at her Alia has become too egoistic," one more comment read.

"She is not looking in her eyes," was one more of the comments on the video.

Alia heaps praise on Mandanna

However, contrary to all the reports and reactions to the video, Alia Bhatt showered love and praise on Rashmika on social media. "Rashmika, you are so, so so beautiful and honest in the film. As I told you in person...I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Fully joining the #Crushmika club," Bhatt wrote. To this, Mandanna wrote, "Alia Bhatt, big big hugs yaa. Love you."