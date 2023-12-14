Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal is roaring at the box office and how! The film has minted Rs 772. 33 crore and will soon surpass Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

Animal s getting mixed responses from fans and critics. Some are slamming the film for high-voltage blooded action sequences.

Needless to say, this is Ranbir Kapoor's one of the finest performances of all time. The film is almost 4 hours long and is bearable to only a few. A section of netizens are blown away by the pulsating BGM and Bobby Deol's cameo. Merely 15 minutes in the film and the actor has stolen the show!

Spoiler ahead!

For the ones who haven't seen the film, Lord Bobby as he is lovingly monikered is a mute antagonist and despite not having a single dialogue in the film, the actor has charmed the audiences with his expressions and body language.

The climax of the film was almost 10 minutes long and showed intense action during the shirtless face-off fight between Ranbir and Bobby on an airstrip

During the fight, Ranbir almost kills Bobby for the love of his father. As Ranbir's character Ranvijay gets to know that Abrar (Bobby's character) had shot his father.

Bobby says there was a kissing scene between him and Ranbir's character

In a recent interview, Bobby revealed during the climatic fight sequence between him and Ranbir's character there was a kissing scene but Vanga eventually edited it out.

Speaking to The Quint, Bobby revealed that Vanga was removed from the theatrical cut, but said that it could be included in the eventual Netflix release, which is expected to be even longer than the film's current minute run time.

Recalling how Vanga described Abrar to him, Bobby said, "There are these two brothers, they want to kill each other, but there's a love that they have for each other. I'm going to shoot the climax sequence with a song playing in the background, which is about love."

"He said, 'You're fighting, and you suddenly kiss him, and then you don't give up, and he kills you'. But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss. I think it might come on the uncut Netflix version. After saying all this, he said, 'You're mute'."

In the film, Vanga played B Praak's song Duniya Jala Denge during the fight sequence between Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor.

For the unversed, Bobby and Ranbir are estranged cousins in the film.

Animal OTT release will be longer as compared to theatrical release

Several reports state that Animal's OTT release will be 3 hours 47 minutes long and will include deleted scenes as well.

After the stupendous success of Bobby Deol who essayed the role of Abrar in the film Animal. The makers released the audio of Abrar's entry song Jamal Kudu.

T-Series on Wednesday released the full video of the Animal song Jamal Kudu. Taking to its YouTube channel, the music conglomerate posted the over two-minute-long song showing the entry of Bobby Deol's character Abrar.

