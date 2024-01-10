After the grand success of RRR, Ram Charan, is now eagerly preparing for his next significant venture, "Game Changer," directed by the talented S Shankar. This upcoming movie, a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu, features the versatile Kiara Advani in the lead female role.

Simultaneously, Buchi Babu Sana, known for his work in the acclaimed movie Uppena, is set to direct RC 16, reportedly a sports-based drama. This project is slated to commence right after the completion of filming for "Game Changer." However, the leading actress for RC 16 is yet to be finalized.

Recent speculations have hinted that the makers have approached Rashmika Mandanna, often regarded as the nation's heartthrob, for the female lead opposite Ram Charan in RC 16. If finalized, this collaboration would mark the first on-screen pairing of Rashmika and Ram Charan.

Previously, Rashmika declined an opportunity to work alongside Ram Charan in Acharya, a film where her role was eventually portrayed by Pooja Hegde, directed by Koratala Siva. Unfortunately, Acharya didn't fare well at the box office, becoming a setback for both Ram Charan and megastar Chiranjeevi.

As of now, Rashmika's acceptance of this new offer remains unofficial. The announcement regarding her involvement is anticipated to be made public either in February or earlier, following the actress's formal confirmation.

Amidst these discussions, Rashmika Mandanna is keeping herself occupied with various projects. She's currently busy filming her character Srivalli in Allu Arjun-Sukumar's highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2. Additionally, she is playing the lead role in "Girl Friend" and also has Rainbow with Dev Mohan in the pipeline. This film is also bilingual and is slated for a release this year.

The actress is currently basking on the success of her recent film Animal which is a blockbuster hit across the country. Rashmika has done a great job in the film and many of the audiences have praised her performance as Geetanjali. Rashmika was recently seen at the success party of the film and was one of the main attractions of the evening.