The Animal star cast turned party animals on Saturday night. The makers organised a success party for the film's cast and crew. The film's cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, were seen at the event. Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were also at the bash. Farah Khan, Saurabh Sachdeva, Rasha Thadani, Dino Morea, and Prem Chopra among others graced their presence, putting their best fashion foot forward.

Ranbir and Alia made head-tuning appearances. Rashmika looked breathtakingly pretty in a black outfit.

Several videos have gone viral from the party that was held last night in Mumbai. Ranbir looked dapper in an all-black outfit, while Alia wore an electric blue low-neck outfit. Along with Ranbir and Alia, Neetu, and Mahesh also posed for paparazzi.

As Ranbir, Alia, Mahesh Bhatt and Neetu Singh posed, Neetu wrapped her hands around her son's arms, and Ranbir gestured for Alia to also wrap her hands around his arms; she did it willingly.

Another video shows Alia telling Neetu and Ranbir to pose together.

Netizens react

However, netizens sensed something was off between the trio, a section of social media users claimed that something was wrong between Alia and Neetu.

A user wrote, "Body language between Neetu and Alia again obvious conflict. Zero eye contact. It looks like there's no contact between the two at all. Very sad how a mother can be controlling."

Another mentioned, "Why Neetu is so clingy to her son. Give them some space. If people are saying they need pics of RK and Alia she's dragging him left and right. Lol..."

The third user said, "Ignore the problem the way Alia ignored her father.."

Who wore what at the party

Neetu Kapoor wore a denim shirt and denim jeans. She elevated her look with a white blazer. Mahesh opted for casuals--black sweatshirts, denim and sandals.

Bobby Deol was seen in a white vest, black pants and white shoes. Both Rashmika and Triptii Dimri opted for black bodycon dresses. Anil was seen in a black jacket, pants and shoes.

Alia opted for a blue halter dress and heels. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a black velvet blazer that he paired with a black shirt and black pants. Neetu Kapoor wore a denim shirt and denim jeans. She elevated her look with a white blazer. Mahesh opted for casuals--black sweatshirts, denims and sandals.

Bobby Deol was seen in a white vest, black pants and white shoes. Both Rashmika and Triptii Dimri opted for black bodycon dresses. Anil was seen in a black jacket, pants and shoes. Tamannaah wore a black and white bodycon dress.

About Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. After the stupendous success of Animal the makers have planned a sequel of the film which is titled Animal Park, in which Ranbir will have a double role.