Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor starrer film Animal is roaring at the box office. The film has been the biggest blockbuster for the year 2023. To celebrate Animal's undefeated success, the makers rang in Saturday night by celebrating the film's success.

Celebs arrived at the bash putting their best fashion foot forwards.

However, it was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who made a stunning entry. On Saturday night, Ranbir and Alia radiated elegance and looked as beautiful as ever. The power couple made heads turn in shades of black and blue.

What did Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wear?

Ranbir looked handsome in a black satin shirt teamed with a velvet blazer, Alia looked gorgeous in a backless blue satin gown. Ranbir wrapped his arm around Alia while posing for the cameras.

Alia Bhatt had wrapped her hands around Ranbir's as they posed for the paparazzi. In another clip, Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt also posed for the paparazzi.

In all the pictures and videos, Alia and Ranbir couldn't take their eyes off each other and indulged in PDA.

Netizens soon flocked to social media and were of the view that Alia wasn't comfortable with the outfit.

In one of the clips, Alia tries to come near Ranbir and seemingly tries to tell him something in his ear but he moves his face away.

A user mentioned, " Look how he turned his face away from her, and set it aside he always embarrasses her like this.."

The next mentioned, "She looks fat."

For the night, Neetu Kapoor wore a denim shirt and denim jeans. She elevated her look with a white blazer. Mahesh opted for casuals--black sweatshirts, types of denim and sandals.

Who all were present

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, were seen at the event. Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were also at the bash. Farah Khan, Saurabh Sachdeva, Rasha Thadani, Dino Morea, and Prem Chopra were also part of the event.

Bobby Deol was seen in a white vest, black pants and white shoes. Both Rashmika and Triptii Dimri opted for black bodycon dresses. Anil was seen in a black jacket, pants and shoes. Tamannaah wore a black and white bodycon dress.

Several inside videos and pictures from the bash have surfaced online.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. Prem Chopra and Suresh Oberoi also featured in the film. The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene teasing a sequel titled Animal Park.

The film raked in nearly ₹550 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha were recently clicked at the airport in Mumbai, while they were exiting.

Work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. The film created quite a stir at the box office.