Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone turned 38th birthday. The actor had a quiet and cosy intimate celebration with her husband actor Ranveer Singh. Deepika and Ranveer stepped out for dinner on Friday in Mumbai.

Deepika and Ranveer dined at Taj Colaba and while making an exit the couple papped entering. Ranveer and Deepika didn't greet the media.

Several pictures and videos of Deepika and Ranveer were shared on social media. Ranveer wore a black shirt and matching trousers. Deepika also wore a black outfit as she was seen getting inside the car.

Hrithik Roshan wishes Deepika on Instagram

The actor is gearing up for her next release Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan. He took to social media and wished her on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone! You truly exemplify the #SpiritofFighter with the way you persevere through every challenge and setback on your way to victory. It has been an absolute pleasure working with you - wishing you health, happiness and peace for this year and all the years to come. Soar high, Squad Leader Minal Rathore!"

Anil Kapoor, her other co-star in Fighter, also wished her

Anil Kapoor also shared a wish for Deepika. Sharing a poster of the film, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Many Many happy returns of the day. To more and more health and success to you!"

On her birthday, the makers of Fighter shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film. Taking to Instagram, the film's production house, Viacom18 Studios, gave a sneak peek into the vibes of Deepika Padukone aka Minni moments.

The video showcased some shots from the sets of the film's songs, Ishq Jaisa Kuch and Sher Khul Gaye. The video shows shots of Deepika shooting in a flying suit. It was shared with the caption: "Fearless, fiery with a heart of a #Fighter. Happy Birthday, @deepikapadukone! #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan."

Two songs from the film unveiled to date - Ishq Jaisa Kuch and Sher Khul Gaye.

Prabhas wished her on his Instagram Stories with a message that read: "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful @Deepikapadukone! May your year be as stunning as you are! #Kalki2898AD"

On this year's Koffee With Karan season 8, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh graced their presence, wherein they were at their candid best and spoke at length about their marriage, relationships, and other things. After the episode, Deepika was trolled for saying, "I did meet other people, but I wasn't interested or excited by anyone else that I was seeing. In my mind, I was committed to him. So I would meet other people but at the back of my head, it was like, I am going back to him."

Karan Johar supports Deepika

The director added, "They (Deepika and Ranveer) were outstandingly honest. They were earnest. They spoke so much. They shared so much. They were so gracious. And then you're f****** talking about some nonsense. I am like, what do you know about somebody else's personal life and marriage? Tu apne ghar pe dekh na (Look at what's happening at your own home) is what I wanted to tell them. I wanted to show them my f****** middle finger. I am like, you know, just shut up."

Karan Johar said, "They're talking to me about my sexuality, they talk to me about being a single parent, they bring up my kids, that one really f******. They talk about my mother having raised me not well enough to take that decision right. I'm like who the f*** are you."

Apart from Fighter, Deepika will also be seen in Kalki 2898 AD.