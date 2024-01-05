Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the richest cricketers. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain was duped by his former business partners. Dhoni has now filed a criminal case against his former business partners Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash of Aarka Sports and Management Limited in a Ranchi court.

Here's what happened

As per the report, Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a criminal case in Ranchi against two officials of Aarka Sports Management over a soured 2017 cricket academy deal.

Diwakar allegedly agreed with MSD in 2017 to establish a cricket academy globally. However, Diwakar failed to adhere to the stipulated conditions outlined in the agreement. Aarka Sports was obligated to pay a franchise fee and share profits as per the agreement's terms, which were not honoured.

It is further being learnt that despite numerous attempts, the terms and conditions which were outlined in the agreement were not adhered to which is what prompted Dhoni to serve a legal notice on August 15, 2021. However, even that did not yield any result.

Dayanand Singh, representing Dhoni through Vidhi Associates, said they were deceived and cheated by Aarka Sports, resulting in a loss exceeding Rs 15 crore.

Dhoni's friend Simant Lohani has also filed a complaint alleging that he had been threatened and abused by Mihir Diwakar after they opted to take legal recourse against Aarka Sports.

Dhoni who is expected to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024, He has spent the New Year celebrations in Dubai. The wicketkeeper-batter welcomed the year with his family and friends with Rishabh Pant also spotted with him. The 42-year-old had also spent Christmas in Dubai. While Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he continues to play his trade in the IPL

