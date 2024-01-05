Bigg Boss 17 is bearing its grand finale. The drama-packed reality show is grabbing headlines for constant fights between Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya.

An intense fight broke up between the trio when Samarth poked and made insensitive remarks about Abhishek's mental health. Abhishek got hysterical and slapped Samarth, after that Abhishek apologised to Samarth. And the next day, Isha lashed out at Samrath for provoking Abhishek. Amid all the chaos and drama.

Ankita eliminated Abhishek Kumar

As per the latest reports, Abhishek has been evicted from the show by captain Ankita Lokhande.

Bigg Boss summoned Ankita Lokhande and asked her whether Abhishek should be allowed in the game after his physical fights. Ankita cited the elimination of Tehelka aka Sunny Arya on the same grounds and agreed that Abhishek should also leave the show. Even other housemates felt the decision was fair given Abhishek broke one of the biggest house rules on the show.

Reportedly, "Abhishek was distraught by the decision given the finale is in just three weeks. He reasoned how he had been poked by Samarth for many days and that's why he reacted. He also seemed furious at Samarth and Isha Malviya for pushing him out of the show."

Fans on social media are hoping that Abhishek Kumar could be brought back to the show by host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Netizens slammed Ankita for eliminating Abhishek.

A user mentioned, "This is not fair, seriously how can u out Abhishek from mid of show," wrote a fan while another posted, "Just because Abhishek raised his voice against this Ankita, makers gave this loser the power to evict Abhishek?? This is so so unfair."

The next one mentioned, "Unfair Eviction, he will return," posted a user and another person wrote, "I knew he would be eliminated but why Ankita?"

"Shame on makers @BiggBoss @ColorsTV for promoting bullies like Samarth, Vicky, Isha, Mannara & Ankita. Even after all this, no one will take a stand for #AbhishekKumar. Salman won't", shared a user on X.

Nation supports Abhishek trends after reports of Ankita Lokhande eliminating Abhishek Kumar after slapping Samrath's surface online.

About Abhishek and Samrath

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya worked together on the TV show 'Udaariyaan' and fell in love. After dating for a while, the two parted ways. Abhishek has been part of the show since day one. While Samarth entered the house later.

With Abhishek Kumar's exit, Bigg Boss 17 now has Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Aoora and Arun Mashettey in competition.