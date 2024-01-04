Bigg Boss 17 is nearing the finale and with each passing day tempers inside the house are soaring with contestants Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel fighting and abusing each other over trivial issues.

For the unversed, Isha and Abhishek joined the show on the first day and have been at loggerheads since then. Isha and Abhishek were dating each other at some point in time and then when Isha's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered the BB House as a wildcard entry things went nastier between the three.

Every day, Isha and Samarth are seen quarrelling with Abhishek for some or the other thing.

Meanwhile, the new year saw the same old fights in the house but this time it went physical as Abhishek slapped Samrath as he kept poking and mocking Abhishek for his mental health.

A video has gone viral that shows Abhishek hitting Samarth.

Netizens on social media as well as celebs supported Abhishek.

A day after violate fight, and Abhishek hitting Samarth, Abhishek even apologised to him, Bigg Boss, and Isha. But Isha and Samarth kept saying things about Abhishek and poked him again.

However, in the latest promo, Isha lashes out at Samarth for poking Abhishek continuously. She can also be heard saying 'poking ke shehanshah' to Samarth. This made Samarth furious and he told Isha to go to Abhishek if she felt so bad for him.

Isha tells Samarth, "Everyone knows how capable you are when it comes to poking people. You have no competition in poking, and you are the king of it. Abhishek has been crying so badly because you have been bullying him. Just accept that you do poke people...". She went on.

Samarth hits back at her as he says, "This is your reality and your love. Now you want to take a stand for Abhishek. It's so sad that my girlfriend is not taking my stand. Tu meri kya kisiki nahi ho sakti."

Seeing them fight like cats and dogs, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande try to calm the two down, but they fail to do so.

If the drama was intensifying at Isha-Samarth and Abhishek's end, Ankita and Vicky once again fought and abused each other.

Ankita and Vicky fight

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, things will get uglier between couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Ankita who is now the captain of the house assigned duties to Vicky and Abhishek. Vicky got angry and snapped at Ankita saying that he would do the duty when needed. Ankita then asks him to show respect to the captain of the house, and Vicky replies, "Captain ki izzat, captain ke bartav me hogi." ( We respect the captain, for their behaviour not merely because he/she is a captain).

Ankita and Vicky then get into a verbal spat where Vicky questions her capabilities, Ankita gets angry and calls Vicky 'Gadha', ( donkey).

To this, Vicky replies, "Badi aayi captain." ( Look at the caption of the house).

And Ankita adds, "Bas yahi hai teri asliyat, jalkukra." ( This is your reality, you are jealous).

Nominated contestants inside the house

Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Arun, Munawar, Samarth and Aoora have been nominated for eviction this week. In the previous episode.