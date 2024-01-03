With each passing day, tempers inside the Bigg Boss 17 house are soaring. After Vicky Jain and Ankita's constant battle and Ayesha–Munawar fighting and patching up. The new year began on a rather fiery note in BB. Once again Isha and Samarth Jurel got into a fight with Abhishek Kumar. The fight took place during the nomination task after Isha Malviya started calling Abhishek 'Boss ke kehne par chalne waale'. ( He follows what his boss says).

Isha- Abhishek and Samarth fight their lungs out

This led to a verbal spat between Abhishek and Isha. Soon Isha's boyfriend Samarth Jurel also joined his girlfriend in the fight. Both started making below the comments and started targeting Abhishek's mental health.

Isha called Abhishek mental bhopu and the latter hit back at her saying, "Tere pyaar mein he mental tha main. Tune mujhe mental karke chod diya." (you left me mental; I was mental in your love).

Isha then attacked Abhishek and dragged his father, "Tere papa ko bhi pata hai bachpan se mental hai tu, sabko pata hai mental hai tu." (Your father knows you are mental, everyone knows you are mental).

Abhishek lashed out at Isha for dragging his parents. However, he reiterated on her mother saying, "Teri maa ko teri harkatein pata hai (Your mother knows your tricks) Chee girl."

Isha Malviya goes on to abuse Abhishek and she said that if he ends up abusing her the entire house will go against him. Samarth went on to share with Munawar that Abhishek was getting treated for his mental condition in Chandigarh and he left his course in between.

Isha doesn't stop here and calls him names like "Aggressive mental kut**, call Abhishek in the medical room, Do kaudi ka."

While Abhishek says her mother would be ashamed watching her on the show, Isha says his father would break the television set and he would get slapped in the family week.

Samarth walks in and starts poking Abhishek by making nasty comments on his mental health condition. He calls Abhishek "Apne Baap ka mental launda." After hearing this Abhishek suffers a panic attack and he requests Bigg Boss to open the door of the activity area as he is feeling claustrophobic.

Bigg Boss reprimands the contestants and asks them to get into their places. However, even after coming out of the house, the three continue to fight even after the nomination task.

Later, Samarth throws a blanket over Abhishek. Isha jokes about his mental condition and instigates him to damage Bigg Boss' property. Abhishek tries to maintain his calm but later eventually slaps Samarth hard and leaves Arun Mahashetty, Ankita Lokhande, and other contestants shell-shocked.

Netizens react

As soon as the promo surfaced, it went viral on the internet, and Abhishek Kumar started trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Not only netizens even Riteish Deshmukh supported Abhishek.

A netizen wrote, "Iss ladki se #AbhishekhKumar ne pyar Kiya tha?" ( Is this the girl, he loved).

Another netizen wrote, "Maar sale chintu ko maar aur." ( Hit him more).

One of the netizens wrote, "Action ka reaction."

An internet user wrote, "I support Abhishek." Another netizen called it, the "Best episode of BB17 for me..."

Heart goes out to Abhishek #BiggBoss17 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 2, 2024

In Tuesday's episode, Munawar advised Samarth to stop mocking and provoking Abhishek.

Mental kutta, doh kaudi ka, chal nikal nikal, nakli kumar, apne baap ka mental launda if i heard that right n what not… itni gandagi… Dono bf gf milke ex bf ki weakness ko use karte hai, usko poke karte hai, yeh hai inki game? Sick to the core.#BiggBos17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 2, 2024

