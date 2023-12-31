Munawar Faruqui's personal life has been garnering headlines as it has been all over social media ever since wild card contestant Ayesha Khan entered the house. She has been targeting Munawar after claiming that he had double-dated Munawar along with Nazila. Salman Khan slammed Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui for getting their personal lives in Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan confirms Nazila Sitaishi said 'NO' to enter the show

After lashing out at Ayesha for seeking an apology on national television, Munawar and Ayesha apologised to Salman Khan. Later, the host disclosed that Nazila was also approached by the makers of Bigg Boss Season 17, and she denied being a part of the show. Salman Khan said, "Makers of the show approached Nazila. She said, 'no way mujhe nahi jaana uss show pe'. ( I don't want to go on that show).

"She said no", added Salman Khan. Munawar then said that he always knew Nazila would never bring this topic on national television.

Salman Khan said she could have waited for the finale to happen and then she could have asked for the apology from Munawar. Salman Khan said that Ayesha did not wait because she wanted the people to see Munawar saying sorry to her. Salman Khan said to Munawar that Ayesha wanted fame. He even told Munawar not to feel guilty as he had not committed anything to Ayesha. He also told Munawar that it looked like Ayesha was using him and he was being an emotional fool.

After all this, Ayesha started crying. Munawar was recently behaving as if he had feelings for her. Salman even asked Munawar if that was true and Munawar said that he said that out of guilt and Ayesha broke down. After Salman Khan went, she ran to the bedroom and started crying.

Ayesha Khan faints again

In the promo shared by the channel, Ayesha was seen crying profusely and she fainted while crying and was taken for a medical emergency, Salman Khan also entered the house to check her condition.

This isn't the first time Ayesha has fainted, Ayesha Khan fainted unexpectedly and was rushed to hospital on the evening of December 29 owing to a medical emergency. After a quick checkup, she was brought back inside the house.

As per reports, Ayesha fainted on Friday unexpectedly, and she was thus temporarily allowed to leave the Bigg Boss 17 and was hospitalised.

After Ayesha's entry, Nazila even confirmed that she had broken up with Munawar.

Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Salman Khan with Dharmendra on Weekend Ka Vaar

On Saturday, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Abhishek Krushna also joined the host and set the stage on fire with their banter.

Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house.