Ever since wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan entered the house claiming Munawar double-dated her. Before Ayesha entered the house, Munawar pretended to be in a relationship with Nazila. And after social media influencer Ayesha entered the house dynamics between her and Munawar took a U-turn.

Munawar and Ayesha bury their differences

After Ayesha confronted Munawar, he told her that he did not get a clear closure with Nazila, but in his mind, he was over her, and that he did not want to announce his breakup on national television.

Munawar and Mannara were best friends, but now they are often seen fighting day-in-day-out. Mannara has targeted Ayesha many times, while Munawar has always come in support of her

However, amid fights and love brewing between Munawar and Ayesha, shocking news from the Bigg Boss 17 house shocked social media users and inmates.

Ayesha Khan rushed to hospital

Ayesha Khan fainted unexpectedly and was rushed to hospital on the evening of December 29 owing to a medical emergency. After a quick checkup, she was brought back inside the house.

As per reports, Ayesha fainted on Friday unexpectedly, and she was thus temporarily allowed to leave the Bigg Boss 17 and was hospitalised.

This isn't the first time that she fell unconscious inside the house.

Last week, Ayesha Khan sat with Munawar and Neil Bhatt in the garden area when she complained of uneasiness. As soon as she stood up to walk towards the confession room, she fainted on the floor. Housemates rushed to help her. Munawar rushed her to the medical room and stood outside waiting for her to return.

Ayesha is also one of the nominated contestants this week, along with Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan and Abhishek Kumar.

During this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding Munawar and Ayesha for discussing and unravelling the complexities of their relationship on camera, and not focusing on their games.

Ayesha slammed for her below-the-belt comment

Last week, Ayesha Khan asked Ankita Lokhande to lick her feet after Ankita complimented her

recent episode of Bigg Boss 17. Ankita got offended by the disrespectful remark and called out Ayesha for the same.

Here's what happened Ankita and Ayesha Khan were sitting together in the garden area and conversing. Ayesha had kept her feet on the table and that's when the Ankita complimented her and said, "Pair kitne sundar ho rakhe hai na?" ( Your feet are so beautiful).

However, Ayesha quickly replied, "Chaat sakte hai (You can lick it)." Her remark didn't go down well with Ankita who retaliated and asked her to lick it herself.

#AnkitaLokhande said to #AyeshaKhan ki per kitne gande ho rahein hain, in return Ayesha said chaat lo aap.



Ayesha Ghatiya Aurat hai aur Ankita ke Nakhoon barabar bhi nahi hai. #BiggBoss17

Netizens slammed Ayesha for 'crossing the line'. They praised Ankita for not keeping quiet and making her realise that her comment was disrespectful.