Bigg Boss 17 never fails to entice the audiences with its twists and turns each day. Tempers inside the house are always soaring high with power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain fighting their lung over trivial issues.

The new wild card entry Ayesha Khan has entered the house claiming to be Munawar's girlfriend. Last week, Aoora said that Ayesha was forcefully touching and kissing him. And now Ayesha accused Vicky Jain of inappropriately touching her. Netizens slammed Vicky for the move.

In one of the videos, Vicky Jain and Ayesha Khan were seen chatting and then Ayesha's body language changes as Vicky touches her thighs and neck. Netizens called him a creep.

Vicky Jain dances with Ayesha Khan and not Ankita Lokhande

And now, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17. At some point, the song would stop and three contestants would come one by one to break the bottle on the head of the person who they wish to see out of the captaincy task.

During the task, Vicky Jain did not dance with Ankita Lokhande but with Ayesha Khan. As soon as the video surfaced, fans criticised Vicky Jain for not dancing with Ankita.

Ankita was joined by Mannara Chopra.

Take a look at the reactions.

Vicky bhaiya apni biwi se jayada toh ayesha se chipak rhe h apni biwi ko bhul gye ?#AbhishekKumar — Pratap Ram (@PratapR52009728) December 28, 2023

Tf vicky bhaiyya dancing with ayesha again , he is so shameless#BiggBoss17 #BB17 — ? (@Uzgun_______) December 28, 2023

Vicky Jain and Ayesha Khan full dance video!

Ayesha approaches Vicky Bhaiya for a dance and Vicky Bhaiya indulges gladly ?

Where is Ankita when all this is happening?! ?#BiggBoss17 #VickyJain?#BB17 #AyeshaKhan #AnkitaLokhande #MunnawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/rDoXQicuP8 — Catatouille (@iswearbrofr) December 29, 2023

Courtroom task

In the latest courtroom task, Munawar Faruqui can be seen in a dock and Vicky Jain was seen making allegations against him. Munawar's close friend Ankita Lokhande defended him. Munawar broke down and Vicky Jain tells him that even though he won Lock Upp, Bigg Boss is a different game.

Mannara on the other hand tried to reconcile with Munawar.

Munawar wants to marry Ayesha

In the latest episode, Munawar Faruqui proposed to Ayesha Khan, expressing his wish to be in marry her. Munawar asked if Ayesha's family would be okay with their union if they sorted out their differences.

In a recent conversation, Munawar asked Ayesha, "If we resolve our issues, will your family accept me, and is there a future between us?" Ayesha asked if he genuinely wanted to fix things, to which Munawar replied that he would love to if he could.

For the unversed, Ayesha claimed that she only got to know that Munawar was "double-dating" her after he entered Bigg Boss 17. "I saw a story of him and his girlfriend (Nazila) on the latter's account and realised that he was dating me while being in a relationship with her," she said.

Ankita and Vicky fight again

In one of the videos, Vicky mocked Ankita for the way she does her duties. Ankita warned him about the same but Vicky continued to poke fun at her. Ankita did not like it and left Vicky alone. Vicky tried to talk to Ankita later but she ignored him. Vicky went to talk to her but Ankita snapped at her.