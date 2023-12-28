Ever since Bigg Boss 17 season began in October 2023, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's friendship started to brew and they became best of friends. However, things went sour between them when Munawar's alleged girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered the house. Munawar, who used to stand by Mannara's side, is not seen picking up fights over trivial matters with Mannara. The latter is often seen crying and demanding attention from Munawar.

If this just wasn't enough, Munawar dragged Mannara's family amid his ongoing tussle with the actress. He specifically took Priyanka Chopra Jonas' name (Mannara's cousin) on Bigg Boss 17.

Munawar Faruqui compared Mannara Chopra to her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Amid Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande's fight, Mannara Chopra lost her cool on Anurag Dobhal, Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui again.

Amid Munawar and Anurag Dobhal's argument, Anurag took Priyanka Chopra Jonas' name.

Munawar compared Mannara with the way she speaks and how Priyanka sweetly speaks in real life.

"Ye zabaan dekhlo (Mannara's) aur Priyanka Chopra ko sun lo tum. If you listen to Priyanka Chopra for 30 minutes, tum madhos hojaoge," said Munawar.

However, Mannara wasn't around when the Munawar made this comparison negatively.

Amid ongoing fight and friction between Munawar and Mannara, the duo have decided to end their friendship.

End of the road for Munawar and Mannara

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17 Mannara Chopra tells Munawar Faruqui that she doesn't have any problem with him. However, the actress maintained that she would call out Ayesha Khan if she continued to misbehave. To this, Munawar said he can't be called 'galat'( wrong) for defending Ayesha.

Mannara asked Munawar if he would continue to defend Ayesha, Munawar said that he would stand by Ayesha's side if someone did wrong to his friend. To this, Mannara said then they won't be able to get along and added, "Bas baat khatam hogayi." ( then this comes to an end).

Later, Anurag confronted Mannara. He talked about Salman Khan mentioning Priyanka Chopra during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman Khan slammed Munawar during Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman called out Munawar for his behaviour with Mannara ajeeb vibe deti hai. [Mannara gives off a weird vibe.]"

Salman then questions Munawar, asking, "Yeh saari cheeze uske muh pe kyu nahi boli gayi? [Why weren't all these things said directly to her?]"

Even before Munawar Faruqui responds, Salman Khan intervenes, said, "Ruko ruko Munawar, akele-akele chalne do mujhe aaj. Aapki vajah se Mannara national television par bahut hi needy and desperate lag rahi hain, for attention. [Wait, Munawar, let me handle this alone today. Because of you, Mannara appears very needy and desperate for attention on national television.]"

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 is being hosted by Salman Khan. The superstar hosts Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of the reality show. The grand finale of BB 17 is most likely to take place on January 28, 2024, which would be the 15th week of the reality show.