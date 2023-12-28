With each passing day Bigg Boss 17 is grabbing eyeballs with new twists in turns inside the house. From Isha, Samrath, Abhishek's love triangle to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marital discord and Mannara and Munawar's friendship getting sour ever since Ayesha Khan entered the house. The dynamics inside the house have gone haywire. With every contestant eyeing for the trophy. Every individual has now amped up the game. In the latest episode,

Ayesha tells Ankita to lick her feet

During a conversation between Ankita and Ayesha, the Pavitra Rishta actor compliments Ayesha's feet. Ayesha told Ankita if she wants she can lick it.

Ayesha kept her feet on the table and Ankita said, "Pair kitne sundar ho rakhe hai na?" ( Your feet are so beautiful).

Ayesha comments, "Chaat sakte hai..." ( You can lick it if you want)

Ankita looks at her and says 'khud chaat lo..." ( You lick it yourself)

Ayesha adds to her comment, "Main...main khud chaat sakti hu isko. Kaisi baatein kar rahi hai." (How can I lick my own feet).

Ankita says, "This is very disrespectful." Ayesha then apologises saying, "Sorry"

Ankita goes to talk to Ayesha and says, "I am not the type of person who will talk to someone like that. Paon chaat lijiye... This is not me and I am not going to accept this in my life. You cannot tell me anything. I didn't like this at all. I know it was unintentional. Munna also doesn't talk to me like this. But for my self-respect, this is not right for me."

On the other hand, inmates, Isha and Mannara were saying that if Ayesha leaves this house today then Munawar would become normal with Mannara again. Vicky says that Mannara feels cheated and disrespected by what Munawar is doing. He thinks about the game first.

Later, Ankita tells Mannara to be respectful and not show that she is affected by Ayesha.

Ankita tells Mannara, "Be respectful in your own way. Don't show that you are getting affected. You don't need anyone. You want to fight, fight it yourself. Don't hurt yourself so much. You are not his priority, later someone else will come then he will prioritise her. You have to accept that."

Listening to this Mannara cries.

Mannara and Munawar fight

Ayesha Khan told Mannara that she is moving forward in the game with the help of two people. The actor replies, "Aap kiska sahara lekar aayi hai? Agle saal aati na individually, j bahar se aayegi (With whose support have you arrived here? Next year you come by yourself, like one of his friends who might enter the house on her own)."

Munawar overheard the conversation got irked by Mannara's statement and lashed out at her. He asks her, "What is wrong with you? Kaun bahar cheez hai (Who is the outsider".

This season, the grand finale of Bigg Boss will take place in the 15th week itself. As per media reports, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show will end on January 28, 2024. It airs on Colors TV and the episodes also stream on JioCinema.