Bigg Boss 17 is inching towards finale and with each passing day tempers are soaring inside the house. Munawar Faruqui's personal life has become the topic of discussion on social media as well as inside the house.

Munawar and Mannara's ugly fight

Munawar's girlfriend Ayesha Khan has entered the house and said she would expose him two times. Ayesha confronted Munawar after which they became close to each other. This didn't go down well with Mannara and she demanded Munawar's friendship the way it was before Ayesha entered.

According to a new promo of the show, Munawar lost his calm on Mannara Chopra, after she taunted Ayesha that she entered the show only to support Munawar. The stand-up comic also broke a 'Bigg Boss' property in aggression.

In a new promo shared by the makers of 'Bigg Boss 17', Ayesha Khan told Mannara that she is moving forward in the game with the help of two people. The actor replies, "Aap kiska sahara lekar aayi hai? Agle saal aati na individually, j bahar se aayegi (With whose support have you arrived here? Next year you come by yourself, like one of his friends who might enter the house on her own)."

Munawar overheard the conversation got irked by Mannara's statement and lashed out at her. He asks her, "What is wrong with you? Kaun bahar cheez hai (Who is the outside material)?".

He then broke a glass kept on the table, Mannara got scared and shocked.

Munawar asked Mannara if she was mad that she was making all these comments at Ayesha like this, and Mannara said that she was not saying anything wrong. Munawar tells Mannara to shut up in front.

In a clip shared by X handle TheKhabriTweets, Mannara is seen roasting Ayesha Khan and telling her that she is a wild card. She says, "Aap Wildcard Hai Pehle Kuch Banke Dikhaiye'. (Mannara tells Ayesha she should be something in life before being a wildcard entry.)

Ayesha breaks down listening to this and starts crying.

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's friendship has been going haywire ever since Ayesha Khan entered the show 'Bigg Boss 17'.

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt eliminated

During her elimination interview, said that Ankita Lokhande needs to mind her language as she is rude and is trying to maintain her 'Pavitra Rishta' positive image in the show.

Sharing her thoughts on Ankita, Aishwarya expressed: "Ankita bohot batameez hai. Usse zuban saaf karne ki zarurat hai. Aap samne wale se batameezi karoge toh samne se bhi apko wohi milega (Ankita is very rude. She needs to mend her language. If you will misbehave with someone then the person will respond the sameway)." She said that she never liked Ankita and that she would never miss her.

Aishwarya added: " She gives me vamp vibes. Usse apne 'Pavitra Rishta' wala positive image maintain karna hai, lekin woh sach nai hai asal zindagi mein."

Last week, Salman had also schooled Munawar for his behaviour towards Mannara Chopra which makes her appear 'needy and desperate' in the house.

Apart from its scheduled time on Colors TV – Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9:30pm – Bigg Boss 17 streams 24x7 on JioCinema.