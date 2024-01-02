Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are grabbing headlines inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, and with each passing day, tempers inside the house are soaring with inmates fighting it out to win the coveted Bigg Boss 17 trophy. This week, three housemates were eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. Anurag, Neil Bhatt and Rinku.

Meanwhile, Abhishek-Isha, Ankita-Vicky, and Munawar-Ayesha are still fighting with each other and picking fights over trivial issues.

Ankita remembers SSR

Ankita is often seen talking about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and her former boyfriend in Bigg Boss 17 house. She once again spoke about SSR and this time she remembered his untimely death and what she went through seeing pictures of his demise on social media.

The video that has gone viral shows Ankita Lokhande getting candid with Munawar Faruqui when she got teary-eyed recalling SSR's death moments after Sushant's death, Ankita shared that she had received an image that was not only heartbreaking but left her numb.

If Munawar Faruqui has a Sympathy & Victim card ?



Then Ankita Lokhande has SSR Card ? — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 1, 2024

She said "When I saw him, I felt everything was over. So many films he watched, and everything was over. There was this one picture of him which was very bad."

"It looked like he was sleeping. I just kept looking at that picture and thought there was so much in his brain. I knew him very well. He must have had so much in his brain but all was vanished. You are nothing, you're just a

Idk why ANKITA LOKHANDE keeps on using SSR’s name in every matter! What did she gets from it?. You’re using his name continuously in ☠️ boss. The water is going above the head.. you’re using his name to clean ur character?. For the thing you don’t know, You’re married now! Ma’am pic.twitter.com/dxsXjc9THe — Radha. (@RadhaaaSSR) December 26, 2023

Ankita further shared the reason behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death and told Munawar, "Tut gaya voh kisi chiz se. Nahi hona chahiye tha (He was broken because of something. This shouldn't have happened)." When the stand-up comedian asked if it was because of a "lot of things", Ankita said, "I don't know."

During their interaction, Ankita also revealed that following Sushant's demise, she blocked many people on social media. The actress explained the reason behind the same, saying, "But maine na bohot logo ko uss time pe block kiya. Kyuki meko itna ganda bola jaata tha, mei nahi le sakti thi. Maine block kar diya. (But I blocked many people that time because there were bad things said to me which I couldn't take it)."

"It was very difficult. For anyone who was related to him (Sushant Singh Rajput). I was not there in his life when it all happened," she added.

Netizens slammed Ankita for talking about SSR time and again

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020.

Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput made their acting debut together with Pavitra Rishta when they fell in love with each other. Ankita and Sushant dated for seven years before they broke up.

Anurag eliminated

As and when Anurag's eviction was announced, Mannara was visibly emotional. He urged everyone to take care of Mannara, whom he considered his closest friend in the house.

In response, Mannara expressed her shock and shared her sentiments, bidding a heartfelt goodbye to Anurag, acknowledging the bond they shared.