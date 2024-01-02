Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani popularly known as Orry, often grabs headlines for his statements and comments. Recently, the young sensation was asked what does he for a living, to this he acclaimed, " I am a liver, as I live.." Orry's 'I am a liver went viral in no time. Since his statement has created a stir on social media several memes have been made on his line. Orry also stayed inside the Bigg Boss 17 house for a day.

The actor rang in New Year's with his friends Nysa Devgn among others in Goa on 31 December 2023. And on January 1, 2024, the actor parties with Disha Patani and Aryan Khan. Orry is best friends with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Palak Tiwari among others.

Palak Tiwari and Orry's 3 am WhatsApp chat goes viral

Recently, an unusual leaked WhatsApp chat between actor Palak Tiwari and social media sensation Orhan Awatramani has left netizens confused and wondering if everything is fine between the two. Recently, Orry took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with Palak in which Palak was seen apologising to him.

"Orry, Palak here. If it's an apology you want," Palak messaged before Orry replied to her with a middle-finger emoji.

Palak then went on to write, "Out of respect for Sara. I'm saying it."

To this, Orry replied, "No, babe, I'm sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don't know how to talk."

Palak's next message to the social media sensation read, "I've said my apology."

What went wrong between Orry and Palak is not known.

The chat has gone viral and is out there on social media platforms. In fact, a section of netizens think 'Sara' could be Sara Ali Khan.

Redditors react

One of the Reddit users tried to decode their fight and argued, "So it looks like he and Palak Tiwari had a tiff; Orry told Sara Ali Khan that Palak needs to apologize. Sara tried to play peacemaker, and Palak decided to apologize for the sake of Sara."

Many users also bashed Orry for attacking Palak Tiwari.

A user mentioned, "I am sure he had similar fights with Sara, Ananya etc but he never posted anything negative about them on his official handle! That's the difference."

Another user slammed Orry and said, "Orry is another entitled rich kid. He is someone who would bootlick all-star kids with really famous parents but wouldn't think twice to disrespect or act like total shit to someone who is not as famous or doesn't have that famous parent. Would he have done the same thing to Suhana? Ananya? Khushi? He is too scared to pull all that nonsense with any of them, his whole identity is based on hanging or clicking pictures with famous people. Doesn't really have anything substantial going on for him."

The next user mentioned, "I refuse to believe it. All their personalities are too curated for this shit. The upcoming marketing campaign for sure."

Another Redditor mentioned, "If Palak would have been a big shot industrialists kid he wouldn't post such shit. Right now he trying to prove dominance."

Palak is reportedly dating Ibrahim Ali Khan

Palak is rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo was recently papped as they reportedly arrived for a New Year party. In a video that surfaced on social media, Ibrahim Khan was seen hiding his face as shutterbugs captured him. Palak was also seen sitting in the same car.

Palak and Ibrahim's dating rumours have been going on for a long time now, the Bijlee Bijlee fame shared last year that they are just 'nice friends'. "We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. We were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That's all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that's all," she said.