The world bid goodbye to 2023 and welcomed 2024 with a smile and hope. Some parties, some stayed at home with family, and some scrolled reels and laughed at memes, just like everyone, Bollywood celebrities welcomed the New Year by either staying at home, partying or holidaying with their loved ones.

Several B-Town celebs have flocked to various destinations to ring on their New Year's Eve.

Let's take a look at how B-town celebs welcomed 2024.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha ring in New Year in each other's arms

Newlywed Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are celebrating the New Year in Europe, the couple share love-filled pictures on social media.

Sharing a bunch of cute pictures on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "Spent Christmas and NYE quietly with my loves, hugging them tightly and eating chocolate in bed. It was cozy, warm and full of fuzzies. (sic)."

Meanwhile, politician Raghav Chadha wrote, "She called me Santa, but it's me who got the most wonderful present of all! Wishing you all a very Happy New Year, one filled with love, joy and peace (sic)."

Dhoni- Sakshi's dreamy vacation

Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon posed with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni were seen partying a day before New Year. Stebin Ben, Varun Dhawan and Abdu Rozik also attended the bash.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Stebin shared a picture that captured MS Dhoni and Sakshi posing with Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon and himself. MS Dhoni looked handsome in a black shirt with a pair of black trousers. Sakshi was seen in a white dress. Kriti wore an orange-purple dress, while Nupur opted for a black and grey short dress for the party.

Nupur wrote, "Bidding goodbye to 2023 with the best energies around... 2024, we're almost ready to welcome you!" Nupur also shared a solo picture with her 'Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni brother)'. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "And the best! Mahi bhai." Kriti joined them in a series of group photos from the Dubai party.

Maheep Kapoor and Chunky Pandey are in Dubai for the New Year.

Maheep Kapoor took to social media and dropped pictures from her Dubai getaway.

Orry and Nysa in Goa

Social media sensation Orry celebrated his New Year in Goa with Nysa and other friends. Nysa looked stunning in a plunging neckline floral dress. Orry also shared a shirtless picture of himself enjoying in Goa.

Malika Arora rings in New Year in Mumbai

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a white crop top and shimmery green pants as she stepped out In style to ring in the New Year's.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in London

Kareena who is in London with her family didn't miss the chance to capture the family moments.

Taking to Instagram story, Kareena treated fans with a glimpse of their New Year's Eve.

The first picture saw Kareena wearing a colourful velvet sharara suit. She opted for a dewy makeup look.

She clicked a mirror selfie with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan as he dressed up in a white three-piece suit for the night.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Are you ready? We are." Taimur and Jeh joined them and posed in their style.

Shruti Haasan poses with dad Kamal Haasan and BF Santanu

Shruti Haasan rang in the New Year 2024 with a family. She was joined by her father actor Kamal Haasan, her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, her aunt Suhasini, and Suhasini's husband, acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. Shruti shared photos from the celebration on her Instagram stories.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna along with their daugther are in the Maldives.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are enjoying their time in the Maldives with their younger child Nitara. Twinkle Khanna on Monday took to her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of the actor enjoying a cycle ride with his daughter Nitara.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Twinkle Khanna shared a video featuring Akshay Kumar riding a cycle and their daughter who's face isn't seen is seen leaning her head on her father's back.

Sunny Deol who is basking with the success of Gadar 2 rang his New Year's in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal, and Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan are also ringing in their New Year's on an undisclosed island.