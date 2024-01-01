Arbaaz Khan took nuptial vows for the second time in December 2023 with Sshura Khan. On Sunday, Sshura Khan shared a dreamy proposal video that shows Arbaaz Khan going down on one knee and proposing to Sshura Khan for marriage by giving her a large bouquet of rare flowers. The couple had an intimate ceremony in Mumbai and then jetted off for vacation.

Meanwhile, Malaika who is dating Arjun Kapoor, dropped pictures from her intimate Christmas celebrations that also had Orry as an attendee.

Amid Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's marriage. Malaika who is one of the co-judges on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 spoke about her plans of getting married.

Farah Khan asked Malaika if she would get married in 2024 and this is what Malaika answered.

Malaika on her marriage plans next year

In the clip, Farah Khan asked Malaika, "2024 mein Malaika, kya aap single parent-cum-actress se double parent-cum-actress banne wali hain (Malaika, are you going to let go of your single parent status to embrace a partner in the new year)?" Malaika replied, "What does this mean? Do I have to pick someone in my arms for that?"

Gauahar Khan said, " Means will you get married in 2024?

Malaika responded, "Agar koi hai toh mai hundred per cent shaadi karungi (if I find someone, I will get married)."

Farah added, "Koi hai matlab? Bohot hai (there are many such people)." "Matlab koi puche shadi k liye mai kar lungi (I will do it if they ask me to)."

"Once bitten, twice very shy," she also added.

Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. They have been together for a long time. At the Christmas party, Malaika, and Arjun enjoyed themselves with Arhaan Khan.

Arjun on marrying Malaika

During the recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 8' host Karan Joha wanted to know if Arjun and Malaika were planning to go to the next step in their relationship. Arjun told Karan, "I think this is the part of my life that right now I want to take it as it comes."

Arjun added, "I think it's unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing. Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I'm very very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we've had to be in this comfortable happy space."

Arjun slams trolls talking about his and Malaika's age difference

. Arjun responded, "There's no person that's not being affected, it's about dealing with it. But it also shows their upbringing and their culture those people who are putting up random comments. You also know that they're trying to get your attention. Then I realised I have to allow it to sink in and understand the reason why these desperate people were trying to get my attention and try to detach myself from the reaction. Does it affect me? Yes, it does. You might see something that randomly shows up. It could be a meme or a meme page, they might be doing it to get likes."

Malaika oozes oomph as she makes a head-turning appearance on New Year's Eve

Several videos and pictures of Malaika Arora heading for a New Year bash have surfaced online. Malaika wore a white cropped shirt and green sequin pants for the occasion.