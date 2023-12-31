Congratulations are in order. This year was indeed filled with an abundance of happiness from Telly Town and Bollywood. The magic of parenthood is a universal and transformative journey in every couple's life. This year saw several celebrities remark on a new journey. Some unveiled the photo of their newborns while some dropped the names of their little ones. As 2023 comes to an end, these celebs will be bringing the new year with their bundle of joy.

From Ram Charan, Sana Khan, Gauhar Khan, and Swara Bhaskar among other celebs embraced parenthood and stepped into a new phase in their lives.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla became parents on Gurupurab, on November 27, this year. They kept the news of their newborn's birth under tight wraps and announced it only after a month. In December they shared the news announcing the arrival of their twin girls.

They wrote, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today .... Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels."

Gautam Rode

Pankhuri and Gautam welcomed twin babies on July 25 this year. They are parents to a boy and a girl. They named their baby girl Radhya and baby boy Raditya. They haven't revealed their babies' faces yet.

Arjun Rampal

The actor and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades made their relationship official in 2018. The duo embraced parenthood again in 2023 when they welcomed a baby boy on July 20. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared the news with his fans and wrote, ''My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023.''

They already have an elder son.

Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad

In September, Swara and her husband Fahad Ahmad were blessed with a baby girl. She took to her Instagram handle, shared the news, and wrote, ''A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It's a whole new world.''

Ileana D'Cruz

Actress Ileana D'Cruz was blessed with a baby boy this year. On Instagram, the 'Barfi' actress posted a picture of her newborn named 'Koa Pheonix Dolan', born on August 1.

"No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full," she wrote in the caption of the post. She had announced her pregnancy in April this year.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya

Disha and Rahul welcomed a baby girl on September 20 The couple have named their daughter Navya.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on June 21. However, their little one was born premature and was kept in an incubator for a few days.

The couple have named their son - Ruhaan Shoaib Ibrahim. The meaning of Ruhaan is kind-hearted and spiritual.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Gauahar and Ziaf became parents on May 10, 2023. The couple welcomed a baby boy and named him Zehaan. The couple haven't revealed the face of their little boy.

Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket

Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket welcomed a baby girl on December 15.. Announcing her birth, Sanket wrote, "The Universe has Blessed us with the Most Beautiful Miracle, Epitome of our Love .. we are blessed with a Cute lil BABY GIRL. Please keep showering your Love and Blessings."

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble

The couple welcomed their baby boy on October 27. The couple named the baby boy William Alexander. Aashka and Brent have been married since December 1, 2017.

Ram Charan Upasana Kamineni

They welcomed a baby daughter on June 20, 2023. Ram Charan shared a video on his Instagram handle where he revealed her daughter's name as Klin Kaara Konidela.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth

The power couple welcomed a baby boy in July. Taking to Instagram, Vatsal, and Ishita shared a joint point featuring a picture of themselves with the newborn. ''Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes,'' reads their caption. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth named their baby boy Vaayu.

Sana Khan

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan who has left showbiz and married to Mufti Anas welcomed her first child in July this year. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a joint statement and wrote, ''May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua's that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours. This voice belongs to "Qari Abdul Aziz Falahi" (Devla).''

The proud parents have named their little one Saiyad Tariq Jamil.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira embraced parenthood on October 1. They revealed their baby girl's face and named her Josephine Sequeira.

Other celebrities who became parents in 2023 include:

Atlee and Krishna Priya

Mohit Raina and Aditi Chandra

Neha Marda and Aayushman Agrawal