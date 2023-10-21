Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 17 has started with a bang. It's merely been a week since the show began and tensions have mounted inside the house. Be it kitchen duties or tasks given by BB the tempers are soaring inside the house. The verbal spat and abuses have already started and this hasn't gone down well with the fans.

The latest verbal spat was between Ankita Lokhande and Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan

In a promo shared by Colors TV, Ankita and Khanzaadi will be seen getting into a heated argument.

The promo begins with Khanzaadi telling Ankita, "I do not want to talk to you", following which Ankita says, "Who even wants to talk to you?" The two call each other 'idiot' and Ankita accuses Khanzaadi of creating unnecessary 'drama' to seek footage.

To this, Firoza says, "Main serial nahi karti hoon (I do not do TV shows)".

This irks Ankita who then reminds the rapper that Bigg Boss is also a television show. "Kya matlab hai tera?" (What does this mean?)

Ankita then lashes out at Khanzaadi saying, "Tum saalo ho kaun, tum humare wajah se dikh rahe ho". (Who are you? Because of us you are being seen).

Ankita's husband Vicky tries hard to stop her

Khanzaadi requests Bigg Boss to let her go home.

Ankita's husband Vicky and Neil also get into a fight.

The clip started with Neil shouting, "Dhakka kaise maar raha hai Woh (How dare he push me)?" As he kept screaming trying to reach Vicky, Abhishek Kumar held him tightly. Vicky was seen trying to make his wife-actor Ankita Lokhande understand something.

How did the fight begin?

The fight began after Vicky commented on the relationship between Neil and Aishwarya. At first Abhishek said that he likes Vicky and Ankita more than Aishwarya and Neil. "Aap dono ka couple zyaada accha lagta hai un dono se (Your couple looks better than them)," he said. Vicky reacted saying, "Bechara phas gaya ladka (The poor boy is stuck)."

Bigg Boss 17 contestants

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek, Neil and Aishwarya, the other contestants are--Soniya Bansal, Firoza Khan, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Navid Sole and Jigna Vora.