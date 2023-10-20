Shilpa Shetty's husband and entrepreneur Raj Kundra was allegedly involved in a pornographic case. In July. 2021, he was arrested in a case related to the alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps.

Kundra was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) and sections of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Raj Kundra unmasks himself

The entrepreneur since then was miffed with the media trial and decided to not show his face to the media was spotted wearing bizarre masks to cover his face.

Earlier this month, Raj Kundra did a stand-up comedy and performed on the stage in front of audiences and in a satirical way spoke about the media trail and the pornographic case.

On Wednesday, at the trailer launch of his upcoming film UT 69, Raj Kundra officially removed his mask and showed his face to the media. He also spoke about his time in jail and during the media interaction, he also spoke about why he has '69' in his name.

A journalist asked about the relevance of 69 in the title. Raj said his number in the jail was 69 and he realised it had religious connotations. He was then asked if 69 has relevance attached to it. To this, Raj replied, "India mein two he cheez chalti hai SRK and sex sell." (Only two things sell in India sex and SRK).

Netizens slammed him for his comment 'Only Sex and Shah Rukh Khan sell'.

A user wrote, "The only thing he thinks about is sex. "

Another user wrote, "Already said by Neha Dhupia long back..."

In 2004, Neha said that Sex and SRK sell

Netizens were reminded of Neha Dhupia's statement when she said that only sex and SRK sell.

20 years on, my statement rings true.

This is not an "actor's career" but a "King's reign"! #KingKhan @iamsrk ? https://t.co/TMgPzpJed4 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 28, 2023

Raj at the press conference said, "I was wearing a mask only out of pain. The media trial was very painful. In fact, it was more painful than my legal trial. I don't blame the media because they were doing their job but it was so painful that I had to wear a mask and cover up. I didn't want to be seen or spotted or get my pictures clicked."

Watch the video below