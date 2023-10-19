Renowned actor Parth Samthaan garners a huge fan following. The actor has captivated audiences with his stellar performances in popular shows like' Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. After which he was also part of several music videos. Notably, Parth Samthaan was also seen in music videos with Khushalii Kumar, Bhushan Kumar's sister.

Several reports claimed that Khushali and Parth were dating each other. However, the duo never spoke about it.

Khushali Kumar rubbishes wedding rumours with Parth Samthaan

On Thursday, "It was reported by a news portal that Khushalii and Parth might tie the knot in either December 2023 or January 2024. The preparations for this grand celebration are already in full swing, with October 2023 passing the halfway mark, leaving the T-Series and Samthaan families with limited time to set the stage for this momentous occasion."

However, Khushali took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "False. I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself that I never knew."

The duo first shared the screen in music videos as "Phele Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham" and "Dhokha: Round D Corner," produced by Khushalii's brother, Bhushan Kumar, the head of T-Series.

Work front

Parth Samthaan is set to foray into Bollywood, marking his debut on the silver screen with the film 'Ghudchadi,' directed by Binoy Gandhi. He will also be seen in a Telugu movie.