It was indeed a sight to behold as for the very first time, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon were honoured with National Film Awards. Alia was conferred with the Best Actress award for her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. While Kriti Sanon was awarded for Mimi.

On Tuesday, the National Film Award ceremony was held in Delhi. Several pictures and videos of the two actresses from the ceremony are going viral on social media.

Alia Bhatta and Kriti Sanon are soon going to be neighbours

Recently, Kriti took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable picture in which she was seen hugging Alia.

In the caption, Kriti wrote, "Aliaaaa! @aliaabhatt Our smiles say it all! Will remember the moment we shared just before getting on stage."

"Ranbir did click a cute pic haan!" Kriti added.

Alia also re-shared Kriti's story and mentioned that Kriti is her new 'neighbour'.

Alia wrote, "Congratulation mimi...yesterday was so much more special cause of the moment we shared..lots of love neighbour..meet soon so Ranbir can take more pictures of us haha".

Kriti re-shared the exchange, adding, "Hahaha.. yes seeya soon neighbour! Can't wait to meet Raha!"

The cute and friendly social media banter between Alia and Kriti was shared by Reddit users

Netizens were perplexed and wanted to know whether Kriti was still a tenant at Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu flat.

A user wrote, So Alia and Kriti are neighbours now, she doesn't live in the rented flat by Amit ji now."

Another wrote, "Kriti is a tenant in Amitabh's flat and she's paying a whopping amount as a rent."

For the unversed, it was reported in July 2023, that Kriti was searching for a new house in Mumbai. Confirming the same,

Kriti Sanon is Big B's tenant

According to a report by Money Control, the rent for the duplex unit is ₹10 lakh per month for two years. The apartment, which is on the 27th and 28th floor, is located at the Atlantis building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. The house comes with four car parking lots.

The leave and license agreement of the apartment was registered on November 12. The lease rental term, according to the report, is for 24 months from October 16, 2021, to October 15, 2023.

Amitabh bought the 5,184 sqft property in Atlantis for ₹31 crore in December 2020 but the apartment was registered in April 2021. Kriti has paid an amount of ₹60 lakh as the security deposit.

Kriti is now shifting to Pali Hill and will be Alia Bhatt's neighbour

As per reports, Kriti Sanon is gearing up to move into a new residence in Bandra's Pali Hill area in Mumbai. She will possibly move to the house along with her family by Diwali, 2023.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor currently live in the Pali Hill area along with their daughter, Raha.

Work front

Kriti is gearing up for the release of her film Ganapath, where she stars alongside Tiger Shroff.

Alia is occupied with the shooting of Vasan Bala's Jigra.