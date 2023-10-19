Tiger Shroff is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Ganapath along with Kriti Sanon. Recently, the actor addressed the viral fart incident that happened during his Baaghi promotion.

What is the viral fart incident?

As per reports, Tiger was seen allegedly farting in front of actress Shraddha Kapoor. He was heavily trolled for the same at the time. The actor never spoke about the same. However, recently during an IG live session, he cleared the air.



Tiger responded to the fart incident

In the viral video, Tiger told Kriti Sanon, "Are nahi paada yaar, ( I didn't fart) why did everyone think I farted? Actually, we were playing some game where you sit on a horn, to main jeet ke baith gaya uspe aur paad ka awaaz aaya." (I just won the game and it seemed I farted).

After which, Kriti asked him, "U did?" On this Tiger replied, "Itna loud nai." ( It wasn't so loud). Kriti was seen laughing and said, "Thoda silent tha?" then Tiger said, "Jab main paadta hu toh itna obvious nai karta hu" (Whenever I fart, I don't make it so obvious).

Kriti Sanon couldn't control her laughter.

Take a look

The video is shared on various fan pages and Reddit accounts. Netizens once again trolled Tiger for discussing the fart incident with Kriti Sanon that too on IG live.

A user wrote, "This is the first time I'm seeing his eyes and heard his actual "talking" voice. Normally, he wears shades and puts up this husky voice."

Another wrote, "One thing likeable about tiger is how he's so casual about it and plays along with it. He's openly mentioning the memes. You don't really see that with most stars. He's here to stay in the industry if he's not going to be bothered by jokes on him. Most stars are unable to take it. Like Alia Bhatt losing over the being dumb meme."

The third user said, " Why is he discussing the fart incident with Kriti Sanon".

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their Bollywood debuts with 'Heropanti' in 2014. They will now be seen in Ganapath.

Talking about the Ganapath trailer, Tiger will be seen in dual roles – Guddu and Ganpath. It appears that he fights for the right, and loses his life only to resurrect as Ganpath. According to reports, Ganapath tells the story of a martial arts enthusiast who battles unexpected challenges in his dream career.