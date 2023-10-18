Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has been missing from most of the events. During the Ganesh Utsav, fans only saw, Vicky Kaushal attending events and it has been a long since Vicky and Katrina have shared their pictures together on social media. On Tuesday, she surprised her fans as she was spotted in various cities for a brand promotion. The actress looked stunning in a pink salwar suit.

Katrina Kaif stuns in pink ethnic wear

She was at the opening of a new store of Kalyan jewellery she looked breathtakingly beautiful as always.

However, eagle-eyed netizens believe that Katrina has been avoiding the spotlight due to her rumoured pregnancy.

In a video, shared on Reddit, the fans saw Katrina fixing her dupatta from the front, which led to fans wondering if she was hiding a baby bump.

This isn't the first time Katrina's pregnancy rumours have surfaced on social media. Time and again it has been happening but there has been no intimation from Vicky and Katrina. They haven't spoken about their baby plans.

A user wrote, "Everyone is waiting for Anushka's announcement. Focus hat gaya.." (Focus has changed).

Another user commented, "One hour since the topic was posted and no one said she is pregnant because she is covering her tummy."

The third one said, "Yeah, it's a pretty look. Wish she had more jewellery on." (Hope she had more jewellery on).

Work front

Katrina is gearing up for the release of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Tiger and Zoya reunite on the big screen. While a section of netizens are waiting for SRK's cameo in the film.