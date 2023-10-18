During India vs. Pakistan match that was held on Saturday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. Urvashi Rautela lost her "24-carat real gold iPhone" during the match.

Urvashi Rautela informed her fans and followers that her 24 Caret gold iPhone was lost and also appealed for help. The actor also shared a copy of the police complaint she filed in connection with the theft.

Urvashi says, she will reward the person who finds her phone'

Sharing the post Urvashi wrote, "Lost my 24-carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP!" she wrote, adding: "Tag someone who can help."

The Ahmedabad Police, tagged in Rautela's post, asked her to share further details about her lost iPhone.

On everyone's claims that she hadn't lost her phone, Urvashi shared the location of her phone on her social media and the phone was last tracked to a mall in Ahmedabad She also said that she would offer a reward if she got her phone back. "Will give reward and phone's last location is in the mall," she wrote.

Urvashi is continuously updating her phone details on her social media and has sought help from Ahmedabad Police over it as it was a very expensive phone.

Urvashi and bb OTT 2 winner Elvish collaborate for music video

Recently, Urvashi Rautela and Elvish collaborated for the first time on this music video and the song is being loved and appreciated by many.

Recently in one of the interviews, Elvish revealed that he was very nervous and anxious to get close to Urvashi as his heartbeat increased as he was told that he had to hold her or go closer to her, to which Elvish revealed, "If they could have told me to do gunda gardi wala (a little rowdy) then I could have done it easily, but to hold, get close that was very difficult for me, when she came close my heartbeat increased to next level"

Urvashi Rautela and Elvish Yadav recently accomplished the remarkable feat of creating the world's most-viewed video in 24 hours with their hit song "Hum To Deewane." Surpassing the incredible milestone of 12 million views in less than a day, they have left an indelible mark with their chemistry and their song.