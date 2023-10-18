It was an eventful day for National Award winner Alia Bhatt as she was conferred with the National Film Award for Best Actress Gangubai Kathiawadi.

While interacting with the press, Alia said, "There is a lot of gratitude in my heart to get the opportunity to portray such a beautiful character, so wonderfully imagined by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I am really missing him today. He is a person I have always looked up to and I will never stop thanking him for what he has given me."

Alia shares the award with Kriti Sanon who won the Best Actress award for Mimi

Like a doting husband, Ranbir Kapoor accompanied his wife Alia Bhatt to the National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi. Ranbir was the biggest cheerleader for his wife as she shot videos of Alia Bhatt winning the award.

Netizens see Alia raise her eyebrow when Ranbir greeted Kriti Sanon

For the prestigious ceremony, Alia repeated her wedding saree and looked mesmerizingly beautiful as ever. She rounded off her look with bindi, and a necklace and also wore two white roses in her hair, looking ethereal as ever. However, were left unimpressed with Alia's National award ceremony look. They were of the view that Alia was married and should have applied for Sindoor.

Eagle-eyed netizen also carefully noticed Alia's expressions when Ranbir greeted Kriti. They saw Alia's raised eyebrow when Ranbir gave a friendly peck on Kriti Sanon's cheek.

A user mentioned, "In such type of occasion, we as a Hindu.. expect sindoor with saree.."

Another user said, "Who noticed Alia's raised eyebrows after RK greeted Kriti.."

The third user mentioned, "M thankful alia finally tried a different hairstyle rather than that "bich ki maang"

Take a look at the comments.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor got angry at the paparazzi who mobbed the veteran actress Waheeda Rehman's seat during the event.

Ranbir cautioned the photogs at the National awards ceremony hall considering the possibility that the legendary actress could be potentially injured.