Fake! Shah Rukh Khan didn't injure his nose in US; looks fit as fiddle at Mumbai airport

Congratulations are in order for the winners of the National Awards. On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the 69th National Film Awards ceremony was held in the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The winners, whose names were announced earlier in September 2023, were honoured by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The Press Information Bureau live-streamed the ceremony on its social media channels.

ranbir kapoor and alia bhatt

Complete list of winners

Among the winners are actors Allu Arjun, who won the Best Actor award for the film Pushpa: The Rise, and Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, who shared the award for Best Actress for their films, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the award for Best Feature Film. The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration.

Winners take a picture with President Droupadi Murmu

national awards 2023
waheeds rehman hugs Alia Bhatt
kriti sanon

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman received a Lifetime Achievement award 

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman got emotional as she received a standing ovation.

SS Rajamouli accepted the Best Popular Film National Award for his film R. The blockbuster has bagged six National Awards this year.

Pallavi Joshi for The Vaccine War

kariti sanon, alia bhatt, waheeda rehmaan national award

Shoojit Sircar's historical drama Sardar Udham also won several awards. Apart from being named the Best Hindi Film, it also bagged Best Cinematography (Avik Mukhopadhyay), Best Audiography (Sinoy Joseph), Best Production Design (Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta) and Best Costume Design (Veera Kapur Ee) awards.

Ranbir records Alia Bhatt as she wins her first National award

Actor Alia Bhatt accepted the National Film Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her actor-husband Ranbir was seen recording the moment on his phone.

Ahead of the 67th National Awards ceremony, Alia with her husband Ranbir Kapoor was clicked at the Kalina airport as they jetted off to the national capital.

Ranbir and Alia

Alia looked pretty in white while, Ranbir Kapoor donned a hoodie.

See the full winners list 

