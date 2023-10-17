Congratulations are in order for the winners of the National Awards. On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the 69th National Film Awards ceremony was held in the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The winners, whose names were announced earlier in September 2023, were honoured by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The Press Information Bureau live-streamed the ceremony on its social media channels.

Complete list of winners

Among the winners are actors Allu Arjun, who won the Best Actor award for the film Pushpa: The Rise, and Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, who shared the award for Best Actress for their films, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the award for Best Feature Film. The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration.

Winners take a picture with President Droupadi Murmu

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman received a Lifetime Achievement award

Veteran actress #WaheedaRehman receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/ITw063E3A0 — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) October 17, 2023

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman got emotional as she received a standing ovation.

SS Rajamouli accepted the Best Popular Film National Award for his film R. The blockbuster has bagged six National Awards this year.

#WATCH | "I feel very happy and proud. It is a lovely award. It feels gratifying," says actor-director R. Madhavan after receiving the Best Feature Film Award for 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', at the National Film Awards. pic.twitter.com/9cZWwEbkow — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023

Pallavi Joshi for The Vaccine War

?69th National Film Awards ?



President #DroupadiMurmu presents the Best Supporting Actor award to Pankaj Tripathi for the film Mimi#69thNationalFilmAwards #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/ZxUlvFK7tV — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 17, 2023

Shoojit Sircar's historical drama Sardar Udham also won several awards. Apart from being named the Best Hindi Film, it also bagged Best Cinematography (Avik Mukhopadhyay), Best Audiography (Sinoy Joseph), Best Production Design (Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta) and Best Costume Design (Veera Kapur Ee) awards.

#WATCH | Delhi | Actor Pankaj Tripathi wins the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Mimi' at the National Film Awards. pic.twitter.com/hA9GhASIxV — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023

Ranbir records Alia Bhatt as she wins her first National award

Actor Alia Bhatt accepted the National Film Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her actor-husband Ranbir was seen recording the moment on his phone.

Ahead of the 67th National Awards ceremony, Alia with her husband Ranbir Kapoor was clicked at the Kalina airport as they jetted off to the national capital.

Alia looked pretty in white while, Ranbir Kapoor donned a hoodie.

See the full winners list

HISTORY MADE...!! #AlluArjun becomes the first Telugu actor to be honored with a NATIONAL AWARD.#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/o9RfBNWot7 — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) October 17, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor recording his muse as she wins the national award ?❤️ #AliaBhatt #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/vZjnuRQkVI — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) October 17, 2023

Alia Bhatt receives the Best Actress Award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', at the National Film Awards. Very well deserve, most talented actress of this generation. #NationalFilmAwardspic.twitter.com/ZbkqUIwtXo — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 17, 2023