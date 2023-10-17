Dream Girl of Bollywood turned 75 on Monday, October 16, 2023. The actor celebrated her birthday in the presence of her close friends and family.

Hema Malini's daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol hosted a special bash for the actor. Who's who from the fraternity graced their presence for the get-together?

From Salman Khan, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Jeetendra, and Madhuri Dixit among others.

Hema Malini also celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi by cutting a cake with them

Several inside videos show Hema Malini enjoying with her friends. While it was heartwarming to see Dharmendra beside her all the time.

Esha Deol was a jovial host at her mom's birthday bash.

She told paps's "khaana peena aur phir jaana" (Eat, drink and then go).

This didn't go down well with the social media users and they schooled the actor for being so reckless and telling the media to drink.

Take a look

The birthday girl looked the most gorgeous in a peach shimmer saree. Meanwhile, daughter Esha Deol also made a stunning statement in a gold gown.

On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha were a sight to behold at the birthday as they arrived separately but were seen in the same room at the party.

Jaya Bachchan, along with Padmini Kolhapure, arrived at the photoshop..Jaya told the media with a laugh, "Yeh Padmini mujhe yaha le kar aayi hai (Padmini brought me here.)