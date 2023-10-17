Celebrations galore as Hema Malini turns 75 years old. The actor's daughter Esha Deol on Monday hosted a birthday bash celebrating her 75th birthday.

Who's who from the film fraternity attended the birthday bash. Several celebrities including her daughter Esha Deol, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, and Jackie Shroff amped up the glam quotient.

Who wore what for the occasion

Hema wore a pink saree and the dream girl of Bollywood no less than stunning and graceful.

Salman Khan was seen in a black shirt and blazer and also wore a black denim.

Vidya Balan opted for a beautiful purple and golden saree for the occasion.

Raveena Tandon wore a cream top and matching trousers. Subhas Ghai was seen in a dark blue outfit. Jackie Shroff also opted for a black outfit as he carried a plant and gifts.

Jaya Bachchan wore a beige outfit as she arrived at the bash. Rakesh Roshan was seen in a blue shirt and denim. Jeetendra opted for a beige sweater, black coat and denims. Tusshar Kapoor wore a white shirt, navy blue jacket and pants.

Esha Deol wore a stunning gown as she was seen interacting with the paps.

Rani Mukerji wore a stunning blue saree.

Rekha looked elegant in a golden saree as she held Rani's hand while walking towards the paps for photo ops.

Jackie Shroff was seen escorting the divas. While Madhuri's husband Dr Nene also posed with the ladies.

Shilpa Shetty touched Rekha's feet as a mark of respect.

Well, the highlight of the evening was Jaya and Rekha under one roof.

Jaya came to celebrate her Sholay co-star Hema Malini's 75th birthday, while Rekha was part of the celebration.

Inside video from the star-studded get-together.

Hema Malini was seated beside Dharmendra. Rekha and Hema Malini were seen grooving together.

Esha Deol wishes Hema Malini; Esha penned a note and shared pictures wishing her mother on her 75th birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday mam. I celebrate you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on..."