Karan Johar's first directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 25. Every movie-goer and SRK's ardent fans have grown up watching the film, especially the 90's kids. The film turns 25 and the songs and screenplay are still fresh and alive in our hearts and etched in our minds.

Fans on Sunday got lucky as Dharma Productions held a special fan screening for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to celebrate the special occasion with their fans.

Why was Kajol missing from the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai special screening?

It was indeed a special surprise for fans as after the screenings, Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee along with their director Karan Johar gave a surprise visit and interacted with the fans.

SRK spoke about his association with the film and why he did it. King Khan who is basking with the success of Jawan and Pathaan also spoke about his camaraderie with Salman Khan and Rani. He thanked the fans and the cast for enduring support over the years.

The interaction was nostalgic for 90's kids as well as Gen Z, a generation has grown up watching films.

The banter between Karan Johar, Rani and SRK was unmissable. However, fans missed Kajol as her absence during fan interaction was deeply missed.

Social media users took to the micro-blogging site and shared questions about what made Kajol miss the reunion and celebration.

A user wrote, "Where is Anjali?"

Another user wrote, "Where is Kajol?"

Here's why Kajol missed the reunion

Well, the real reason Kajol couldn't attend the reunion was due to her shoot schedule. The actress is currently shooting for an upcoming project outside Mumbai. The news was confirmed by Shah Rukh during his interaction with fans at the theatre. "Kajol is unfortunately not here because she had to rush to a shooting outdoors. So she said, 'Please give lots of love to all of you,'" he said.

Kajol at Mumbai aiport hels paparazzi

Kajol returned to Mumbai on Monday evening. Several paparazzi accounts shared Kajol's airport video.

Kajol helped a paparazzi as he fell down while clicking her pictures. Her kind gesture won hearts.

Kajol played the lead in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Kajol went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Shah Rukh also thanked Salman Khan, who couldn't be a part of the reunion.

As the film completes 25 years, Kajol shared a beautiful reel on Instagram that had portraits and snapshots from her KKHH shooting days.

Take a look

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released on October 16, 1998.