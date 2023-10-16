The iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 25 today. The movie was released in 1998. The iconic film has been loved by generations across. No one can ever avoid to watch such a film as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan. It was also Karan Johar's debut movie as a director.

To mark this amazing feat, the team organized a special screening on Sunday night, attended by KJo, Rani, and SRK. SRK entered the theatres by holding Rani's saree pallu that wowed everyone's mind.

Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar spoke about the film's journey

SRK said, "We make films, some get forgotten in time, some do very well at that time and some just don't do good at all. But this film (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) has stood the test of time. It has aged nearly as good as Karan has."

SRK started by saying, "Many think Karan is my friend. But it was his father Yash Johar was my friend. To me, this film was important because Karan at that time was 23-24 years old.."

SRK added, " I have a son who is 25 years old now, and now that I look back upon it, I feel very happy and proud that I launched a young son like Karan Johar because I was a little more established than he was. I am thankful to Yash Johar and Hiroo Aunty to back that decision and we got a film like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."

SRK also thanked all the actors who were a part of the film. "I would like to thank Reema ji who is not with us now. Farida Jalal of course, we all love her, and Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh and a lot of other actors who I may have forgotten to mention."

SRK thanks Salman after fans remind him

Just as SRK was about to take.. Salman's name, the fans interrupted SRK and said 'Salman bhai... Salman bhai'.

SRK immediately said, "Woh interval ke baad aayega. Abhi interval tak speech nahi hui hai meri." (He will come after the interval)." Rani ko bhi tab mention karunga jab woh bhoot banke aayegi end mein. ( She came as a ghost) So, yes yes, I'd like to thank Salman bhai and Rani who came as a ghost in the end again and all the little kids who were there in the film."

As 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' completed 25 years, Dharma Productions' social media handles shared the news that the film tickets were being sold at a PVR INOX theatre in Mumbai. These tickets were priced at just Rs 25. They were all sold out within minutes. 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was shown on three screens in Mumbai.

