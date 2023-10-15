Actor-Singer Saba Azad recently walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. On day 1 she looked stunning as she seized the runway with her glam walk. However, on day 2 the actress performed at the stage of Lakme Fashion Week, she danced and sang merrily. There were other models who were walking on the stage while Saba performed. However, social media users were mighty unimpressed with Saba's performance and trolled her.

She was dubbed as mental, some even wrote nasty comments on the paparazzi page's comment section. Saba gave it back to the trolls and how.

Hrithik Roshan gives a shoutout to his gf Saba

And if this wasn't enough, Saba's boyfriend actor Hrithik Roshan gave a shoutout to his lady love.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram story and dropped a heart emoji on the picture and wrote, "That surrender! That's why the shine!"

Take a look:

Saba claps back at trolls

On her Instagram story, Saba slammed trollers who mocked her for her on-stage performance at Lakme Fashion Week.

One of the users reacted to Saba's dance performance on the ramp and wrote, "You need therapy." Reacting to which Saba wrote, "Why yes Sir/Madam spud. I tend to agree and I get it on the regular as should everyone else for existing in a world as consumed by hate as ours, you should try it! It helps you fill your own tanks and thus not get so deeply offended by the peaceful existence of others."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Are you mad," replying to one of Saba's Instagram stories. The actress replied, "Yes Jaffar! I really must keep waking up every day in the wake of the constant hate being sent my way and thinking maybe today will be a better day and smiling and carrying on - I must be mad cause maybe the world is just filled with people such as yourself, who sit behind the safety of their screens adding nothing but hate into the world. That's your legacy - that's what you're gonna leave behind. Chew on that buddy."

Hrithik Roshan's metro ride

On Friday, Hrithik Roshan took the metro to work and shared some images on his Instagram feed. Hrithik Roshan wrote in the caption, "Took the metro to work today. Met some really sweet n kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me. The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I'm going for."

Saba Azad wrote in the comment thread, "Love" and dropped a heart emoji.

Work front

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up.