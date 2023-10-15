Rohit Shetty's cop universe welcomes Deepika Padukone as Lady Shakti Shetty! Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's copverse Singham began in 2011. The first film was a remake of the Tamil hit Singam that got positive responses from the audience, and this led to a sequel film Singham Returns in 2014.

In 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, marked the third live-action film in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. This was followed by 2021's Sooryavanshi, headlined by Akshay Kumar, in which all three cops come together.

Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in Singham, while Kareena is more likely to return as Avni Kamat for the threequel.

Deepika Padukone will play Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty's copverse, 'Singham Again'

Deepika Padukone has entered Rohit Shetty's copverse! The first look of the actress as Shakti Shetty in 'Singham Again' is finally out. Reportedly, the actress will play Ajay Devgn's sister in the film.

The actress took to Instagram and introduced her character from the film, Shakti Shetty.

Deepika's violent and brutal first look as Lady Singham was loved by fans and celebs.

Doting husband Ranveer Singh gave a shoutout to his wifey. He wrote, "Aali re Aali...Lady Singham aali !!!!! Shakti Shetty has arrived in the cop-verse !!!!!

Apart from that Alia Bhatt also expressed happiness on Deepika's new look.

Sharing the same, Rohit wrote, "Naari sita ka bhi roop hai aur durga ka bhi meet the most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe Shakti Shetty my lady Singham Deepika Padukone (sic)."

Deepika's fierce look as Lady Shakti Shetty

Deepika looks fierce as she is ready to pack a punch. The image shows lots of bodies and car wreckage around them and burning building stands in the backdrop. Her police van can also be seen. Deepika's close-up shot shows her holding a pistol close to her face as she laughs looking into the camera.

Rohit Shetty confirmed Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham in his first female-centric copverse. At the song launch of 'Current Laga Re' held in December 2022.

At a 'Cirkus' event, Rohit Shetty said, "The next film that we are making is Singham from our cop universe. And every time I am asked 'Lady Singham kab aegi' Singham Again has a Lady Singh (while pointing towards Deepika Padukone). She is my lady cop from the cop universe. We are working on it next year."