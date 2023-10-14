Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never fail to wow their fans with their outings together, be it at the airports, cricket events or Alia sharing pictures with Ranbir on her social media during their busy schedule.

A week after attending a cricket event hosted by Nita Ambani, Alia and Ranbir were seen arriving at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for the opening ceremony of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session. The stunning couple walked holding hands as they posed for paparazzi.

Ranbir and Alia twinned in royal blue ethnic outfits

Alia looked gorgeous in a royal blue salwar and kameez which she paired with a matching net dupatta. She tied her hair in a neat bun and wore statement earrings and a bindi to complete her look.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a royal blue traditional jacket which he wore over an all-white kurta pajama set.

As soon as they arrived at the venue, Alia clinched her husband Ranbir's hand as they changed sides to pose for the paparazzi.

Deepika gives boss lady vibes

A few minutes after Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone attended the event sans Ranveer Singh dressed in a pant-suit she looked smart as she flashed her dimples while posing for the paparazzi.

However, netizens lauded Alia and Ranbir's cute chemistry. While a section of social media users were of the view that Alia is holding Ranbir closer as Deepika is there.

While Alia's fans defended the actor saying, that Deepika had copied Alia's look.

A user wrote, "Aur ache se pakad lo.....kahin koi ex gf na uda le jaye... (Clinch him together, what if ex-gf takes him away).

Another mentioned, "Now no one is saying Deepika copied Alia's look.

For the unversed, India is hosting the IOC session for the second time, after nearly 40 years. The first session in India was held in Delhi in 1983 for the 86th meeting.

The IOC session of International Olympic Committee members is a forum where important decisions about the future of the Olympic Games are taken.