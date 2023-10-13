Bollywood actor Disha Patani never fails to charm the audience with her sartorial choices. Her Instagram feed is filled with her high-octane workout videos that show the amount of effort she puts in to stay fit. Her hourglass figure symbolises her hard work and discipline. Apart from being a fitness fanatic, she is often a brand ambassador for luxurious brands and often shares bikini pictures on her social media handles as a part of promotion. Just like the amount of love she receives for her perfect curves, she is mostly trolled for showing her assets.

The actor's sartorial choices are always questioned by social media users. Be it Ambani's Ganpati, or fashion show or an event, she is often seen wearing a bralette and a lehenga or at times saree with a twist. Showing her belly and navel. Disha oozes oomph in all her pictures but netizens are often unimpressed.

Disha looks ethereal in an ethnic outfit

After making stunning appearances at the airport and events, the actor walked on the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 looking as stunning as ever.

On Friday, Disha took the internet by storm as she walked the runway looking gorgeous as ever in an elegant ethnic outfit. Disha turned muse for Kalki in a beauteous pastel colour plunging-neck blouse and lehenga set adorned with intricate floral embroidery.

For the glam, she chose minimal make-up and styled her hair in soft loose curls.

The official handle of Lakme shared Disha attire and wrote, "@dishapatani for Kalki presents Zayra on Day 3 of Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI."

About Kalki

Kalki showcases Zayra, a timeless era of grace which transcends boundaries; it's an opulent journey where dreams are sewn into reality. In every detail, from the meticulous craftsmanship to the exquisite designs, a tale of sheer luxury and sophistication is woven. Witness the ethereal grace of gowns, the timeless elegance of sarees with trails and veils, and the allure of fish cuts. And for the discerning gentlemen, the menswear collection showcases unique textures and designs that set you apart.

Disha on walking the runway at Fashion Week

Speaking about walking the ramp, Disha said, "I had a blast... the outfit is extremely comfortable. It is romantic. It is ethereal. I am a minimalistic sort of girl. I prefer being comfortable and wearing something that feels like me. Also, I believe that one should wear an outfit and not have an outfit wear you."

Netizens react

As soon as the images from her ramp walk were dropped on social media. Netizens were left unimpressed with her same mundane style of dressing that showed her mid-riff. A section of netizens also wondered what was wrong with her as Disha's expressions

A user wrote, "Why is her expression so wired?"

Another mentioned, "Same dressing style everywhere".

The third one said, "No Duptta."

Work front

Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Siddharth Malhotra in 'Yodha', which will be clashing with Katrina Kaif's 'Merry Christmas'.

Disha also has 'Kalki 2898 AD' that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.