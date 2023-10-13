A generation has grown up watching 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol. The film was released on October 16 1998 and just three days 16 from now the film will clock 25 years.

To mark the special day the makers will be hosting a special fan screening. Not just that, the makers are also planning to recreate the iconic song 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee'. Yes, you heard that right.

B Praak to recreate Tujhe Yaad Na Meri aaye from KKHH

Taking to Instagram, singer B Praak shared this exciting news and expressed his gratitude for this opportunity.

Singer B Praak enthusiastically announced, "#tujheyaadnameriaayi 25years!!!They say "If you dream with all your heart , the dream starts manifesting and they do come true I am thrilled to announce that i got the HONOUR to sing for one and only @iamsrk , sir And @kajol #ranimukherjee i hope you like Our efforts My only dream to sing and recreate this magical song in our style❤️ Thank you @karanjohar for accepting my request And Trusting us That We Can Do Justice To Your Magical Song!!!The Best No 1 lyricist @jaani777 You Killed It❤️And Biggest Thanks To @azeemdayani For Always Supporting Our Efforts❤️❤️."

As soon as the announcement was made, fans flooded the comment section some of them eagerly waiting for the song. While some slammed Karan Johar for tampering with the song.

"Don't want the new version, original is the best no offence to anyone but...", a comment read.

A user mentioned, "For God's sake, don't spoil this beautiful song."

To this, the singer mentioned, "Old Is Definitely A Gold But This Also A Diamond Trust Me Trust me You Will Loveee This One Too Sachii Kasam Se❤️❤️Spoil Na Kabhi kara hai aur na karegay...( I won't spoil it),

Take a look at the comments

"Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee" was originally sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Manpreet Akhtar. It was composed by Jatin-Lalit.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bagged several awards and received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. The movie proved to be a trendsetter of the '90s. From friendship bands to Anjali's haircut to SRK's 'cool' pendant suddenly school and college students were keen on playing basketball.