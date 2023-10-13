Salman Khan is one of the busiest actors in B'Town. He has a slew of films lined up, brand endorsements, his own clothing and accessories line Being Human and is also hosting yet another season of Bigg Boss.

After an exciting and successful season of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan is gearing up to host Bigg Boss 17 which is set to premiere on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Leaked images of Salman Khan from the sets of Bigg Boss 17

On Thursday, the actor was on the sets of Bigg Boss17 and gave a sneak peek of his lavish Weekend Ka Vaar set-up.

The leaked pictures of Salman Khan from the sets show Bhaijaan looked dapper in black and red ombre-shaded pants with a black t-shirt, he rounded off his look with a dark red jacket and a silver chain.

A few months ago, Salman Khan went semi-bald and now we can see he has a head full of hair. The actor posed for the camera as he set the tone for yet another thrilling and entering season of BB.

Exclusive Pictures of Salman Khan from the set of Bigg Boss 17 ?



Get ready for BB17! pic.twitter.com/59Df6ZhfK2 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 12, 2023

Here's a video of Salman Khan on the set of Bigg Boss 17! ? pic.twitter.com/bCuEpwZ3B5 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 12, 2023

The tentative contestants of the show are:

If reports are to be believed, actor Ankita Lokhande, along with her husband Vicky Jain, and writer-standup comedian Munawar Faruqui may participate in the show.

As per Bombay Times Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's cousin, actor Mannara Chopra and former Miss India Manasavi Mamgai have also been confirmed.

Bigg Boss 17 Confirmed Contestants List



☆ Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

☆ Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt

☆ Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar



☆ Munawar Faruqui

☆ Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider

☆ Mannara Chopra

☆ Jigna Vora

☆ Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Prank

☆ Manasvi Mamgai

☆ Rishi… — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 12, 2023

Reports also claim that YouTuber Armaan Malik is said to be on the show along with his wife Payal Malik. There are also rumours that Elvish Yadav's former girlfriend Kirti Mehra and YouTuber Faiz Baloch could be seen in the reality show.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Updates



▪︎ Salman Khan toured the BB17 House today.

▪︎ Tomorrow, it's the Grand Premiere shoot with Salman Khan and the contestants.

▪︎ All 17 contestants will make their entry into the house tomorrow night.

▪︎ Saturday will be their rest day.

▪︎… — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 12, 2023

Take a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 will be dropped by the makers.