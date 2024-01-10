Fighter teaser
Movie lovers, welcome to another year of exciting cinematic experiences! As we begin the new calendar year, buckle up your shoes for an interesting lineup of films that promise to entertain us nonstop. From an action thriller in a distant land to gripping suspense to an interesting biopic, this year's most anticipated movies are set to spark our imagination and tug at our heartstrings.

Here we take a look at the top ten:

Merry Christmas

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Release Date: January 12
Plot: It's Christmas Eve and a series of uneventful things turns the life of two people upside down.

Fighter Song Heer Aasmani: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone
Fighter

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor
Director: Siddharth Anand
Release Date: January 25
Plot: Shamsher Pathania fulfils his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his limitations to become a true hero.

Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn
Singham Again

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar (cameo)
Director: Rohit Shetty
Release Date: August 15
Plot: Bajirao Singham join hands with Simmba and Shakti Shetty for the biggest cop universe in Bollywood.

Welcome To The Jungle

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon
Director: Ahmed Khan
Release Date: December 20
Plot: Police officers Jay Bakshi and Sandhya are tasked with hunting down the infamous criminal Raj Solanki. The plot takes an unexpected twist when Jay discovers that Raj plays a significant role in his life.

Yodha

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna
Director: Pushkar Ojha, Sagar Ambre
Release Date: March 15
Plot: During an aeroplane hijack, a soldier helps passengers to fight against terrorists but an engine failure makes it impossible to survive.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tiger Shroff
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Release Date: April 10
Plot: Despite their differing personalities and unconventional approaches, Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan must set aside their dissimilarities and collaborate to deliver the culprits to justice and save the day.

Jigra

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Aditya Nanda
Director: Vasan Bala
Release Date: September 27
Plot: In the heart-pounding realm of action drama, the story unfolds with a daring attempt to break out of a formidable prison.

Emergency
Emergency

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Manisha Koirala
Director: Kangana Ranaut
Release Date: Yet to announce
Plot: Set against the backdrop of true events in 1975, the story chronicles incidents that unfolded under the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a formidable figure in Indian history and one of its most powerful women.

Main Atal Hoon

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi
Director: Ravi Jadhav
Release Date: January 19
Plot: Tracing the remarkable life and political odyssey of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an iconic figure in Indian politics, the narrative explores the multifaceted persona of Vajpayee. It captures his essence as a poet and a statesman.

Sri

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyothika
Director: Tushar Hiranandani
Release Date: March 10
Plot: An industrialist Srikanth Bolla who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.

