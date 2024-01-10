Movie lovers, welcome to another year of exciting cinematic experiences! As we begin the new calendar year, buckle up your shoes for an interesting lineup of films that promise to entertain us nonstop. From an action thriller in a distant land to gripping suspense to an interesting biopic, this year's most anticipated movies are set to spark our imagination and tug at our heartstrings.

Here we take a look at the top ten:

Merry Christmas

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Release Date: January 12

Plot: It's Christmas Eve and a series of uneventful things turns the life of two people upside down.

Fighter

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor

Director: Siddharth Anand

Release Date: January 25

Plot: Shamsher Pathania fulfils his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his limitations to become a true hero.

Singham Again

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar (cameo)

Director: Rohit Shetty

Release Date: August 15

Plot: Bajirao Singham join hands with Simmba and Shakti Shetty for the biggest cop universe in Bollywood.

JIO STUDIOS - FIROZ A NADIADWALLAH - AHMED KHAN JOIN HANDS FOR ‘WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE’… CHRISTMAS 2024 RELEASE… Here comes a BIGGG ANNOUNCEMENT on #AkshayKumar’s birthday today: #WelcomeToTheJungle, the third film in the #Welcome franchise.#WelcomeToTheJungle stars… pic.twitter.com/SS74REnnl0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2023

Welcome To The Jungle

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon

Director: Ahmed Khan

Release Date: December 20

Plot: Police officers Jay Bakshi and Sandhya are tasked with hunting down the infamous criminal Raj Solanki. The plot takes an unexpected twist when Jay discovers that Raj plays a significant role in his life.

Yodha

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna

Director: Pushkar Ojha, Sagar Ambre

Release Date: March 15

Plot: During an aeroplane hijack, a soldier helps passengers to fight against terrorists but an engine failure makes it impossible to survive.

Get ready to break the internet AND the box-office in just 3 MONTHS! ? Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are bringing the heat this Eid with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. ? #CountdownBegins #Eid2024Madness @akshaykumar @iTIGERSHROFF@poojafilms @aliabbaszafar pic.twitter.com/mjWP6vgkPQ — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 10, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tiger Shroff

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Release Date: April 10

Plot: Despite their differing personalities and unconventional approaches, Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan must set aside their dissimilarities and collaborate to deliver the culprits to justice and save the day.

Stree2 is sequel of hit franchise..It can easily turn out to be a hit as it's also part of horror comedy universe..



Jigra will be the dark horse of 2024 both in terms of content and box office numbers ?#AliaBhatt #Jigra ⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/qMa0tmRZGL — A Vaishnavi (@AVaishnavi3) January 10, 2024

Jigra

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Aditya Nanda

Director: Vasan Bala

Release Date: September 27

Plot: In the heart-pounding realm of action drama, the story unfolds with a daring attempt to break out of a formidable prison.

Emergency

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Manisha Koirala

Director: Kangana Ranaut

Release Date: Yet to announce

Plot: Set against the backdrop of true events in 1975, the story chronicles incidents that unfolded under the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a formidable figure in Indian history and one of its most powerful women.

Main Atal Hoon

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Ravi Jadhav

Release Date: January 19

Plot: Tracing the remarkable life and political odyssey of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an iconic figure in Indian politics, the narrative explores the multifaceted persona of Vajpayee. It captures his essence as a poet and a statesman.

Sri

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyothika

Director: Tushar Hiranandani

Release Date: March 10

Plot: An industrialist Srikanth Bolla who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.