Movie lovers, welcome to another year of exciting cinematic experiences! As we begin the new calendar year, buckle up your shoes for an interesting lineup of films that promise to entertain us nonstop. From an action thriller in a distant land to gripping suspense to an interesting biopic, this year's most anticipated movies are set to spark our imagination and tug at our heartstrings.
Here we take a look at the top ten:
Merry Christmas
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Release Date: January 12
Plot: It's Christmas Eve and a series of uneventful things turns the life of two people upside down.
Fighter
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor
Director: Siddharth Anand
Release Date: January 25
Plot: Shamsher Pathania fulfils his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his limitations to become a true hero.
Singham Again
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar (cameo)
Director: Rohit Shetty
Release Date: August 15
Plot: Bajirao Singham join hands with Simmba and Shakti Shetty for the biggest cop universe in Bollywood.
JIO STUDIOS - FIROZ A NADIADWALLAH - AHMED KHAN JOIN HANDS FOR ‘WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE’… CHRISTMAS 2024 RELEASE… Here comes a BIGGG ANNOUNCEMENT on #AkshayKumar’s birthday today: #WelcomeToTheJungle, the third film in the #Welcome franchise.#WelcomeToTheJungle stars… pic.twitter.com/SS74REnnl0— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2023
Welcome To The Jungle
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon
Director: Ahmed Khan
Release Date: December 20
Plot: Police officers Jay Bakshi and Sandhya are tasked with hunting down the infamous criminal Raj Solanki. The plot takes an unexpected twist when Jay discovers that Raj plays a significant role in his life.
Yodha
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna
Director: Pushkar Ojha, Sagar Ambre
Release Date: March 15
Plot: During an aeroplane hijack, a soldier helps passengers to fight against terrorists but an engine failure makes it impossible to survive.
Get ready to break the internet AND the box-office in just 3 MONTHS! ? Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are bringing the heat this Eid with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. ? #CountdownBegins #Eid2024Madness @akshaykumar @iTIGERSHROFF@poojafilms @aliabbaszafar pic.twitter.com/mjWP6vgkPQ— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 10, 2024
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tiger Shroff
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Release Date: April 10
Plot: Despite their differing personalities and unconventional approaches, Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan must set aside their dissimilarities and collaborate to deliver the culprits to justice and save the day.
Stree2 is sequel of hit franchise..It can easily turn out to be a hit as it's also part of horror comedy universe..— A Vaishnavi (@AVaishnavi3) January 10, 2024
Jigra will be the dark horse of 2024 both in terms of content and box office numbers ?#AliaBhatt #Jigra ⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/qMa0tmRZGL
Jigra
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Aditya Nanda
Director: Vasan Bala
Release Date: September 27
Plot: In the heart-pounding realm of action drama, the story unfolds with a daring attempt to break out of a formidable prison.
Emergency
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Manisha Koirala
Director: Kangana Ranaut
Release Date: Yet to announce
Plot: Set against the backdrop of true events in 1975, the story chronicles incidents that unfolded under the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a formidable figure in Indian history and one of its most powerful women.
Pesh hai, prerna aur sahas dene wali #HinduTanMan ki pehli jhalak. ??— पंकज त्रिपाठी (@TripathiiPankaj) January 10, 2024
Teaser out now: https://t.co/FIU94wlo6F
Song releasing tomorrow.#MainATALHoon in cinemas 19th January 2024.#ShriAtalBihariVajpayee @Kailashkher #AmitRaj @meranamravi @vinodbhanu @thisissandeeps pic.twitter.com/59MShgtu7U
Main Atal Hoon
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi
Director: Ravi Jadhav
Release Date: January 19
Plot: Tracing the remarkable life and political odyssey of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an iconic figure in Indian politics, the narrative explores the multifaceted persona of Vajpayee. It captures his essence as a poet and a statesman.
#Jyotika completes her portion for movie #SRI— Joe Vignesh (@JoeVignesh5) January 29, 2023
Director of SCAM 2003 Tushar A Hiranandani.
Rajkumar Rao Starring.#Jo #Jyothika ?? pic.twitter.com/mAwRQ879Ux
Sri
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyothika
Director: Tushar Hiranandani
Release Date: March 10
Plot: An industrialist Srikanth Bolla who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.