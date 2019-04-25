Star Maa is said to have asked Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty to host Bigg Boss Telugu 3 after Junior NTR, Nani and other popular Telugu actors turned down the offer. Bigg Boss Telugu has had two successful seasons and Star Maa plan to come back with the third season. But the TV channel is facing a roadblock as popular stars are refusing to host the show.

Stars like Jr NTR, Nani, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati and Vijay Devarakonda were approached to host of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, but all of them rejected the offer for unknown reasons. The bosses at Star Maa are reportedly finding it tough to bring a good host on board for the third edition of the hit TV show.

The buzz on the social media is that the bosses of Star MAA have now taken a stunning decision to rope in an actress to host Bigg Boss Telugu 3. They have planned to bring Anushka Shetty as the host of the show. Shruthi HDL‏ (@Baskar_09) tweeted, "#Anushka has been approached to host the third season of #BiggBoss."

The team behind the show seems to have figured out that a lady host would bring a certain balance to the show, which had seen fights and dramatic moments taking a one-sided nature. Though Star Maa has decided to rope in Anushka Shetty, the actress is yet to give her consent. If she accepts the offer, it will be a record in the history in the Indian TV industry.

Bigg Boss is made on the lines of hit reality TV game show franchise Big Brother, which was first adapted in Hindi and later expanded to Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam. All these versions have completed some successful seasons. Interestingly, all of them were hosted by actors. This is for the first time EndemolShine India, the producer of the show, has chosen an actress as the host.

However, some Anushka Shetty fans are not happy with the actress hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3. A fan tweeted, "Sorry! I don't want my #LadySuperStar #AnushkaShetty to host #BigBoss. Millions of Indian fans savour watching her on large screen. Her off-screen presences Mesmerise the fans! #Anushka - a Queen, should not be used to host these fighting shows. #BigBoss3 #Sweety Peace."