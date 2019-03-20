Young tiger Junior NTR is said to have rejected the swanky offer of hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3 even after the makers assured him hefty remuneration and he quoted dates issue as a reason for it.

It is known that Junior NTR hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which went on to become big hit with the audience. The makers wanted to bring him back on the second season of the reality TV show, but the actor could not return, as he was busy with Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

Star Maa brought natural star Nani on board to host Bigg Boss Telugu 2. He tried his best, but some section of audience trolled heavily and tortured him throughout this season. The upset actor declined to return to the third season of the show. The makers approached some popular Telugu actors for this season.

It was reported that the bosses of Star Maa had approached Junior NTR for Bigg Boss Telugu 3, but he rejected their offer, saying that he wanted to focus on SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR. But it was said that they requested the director to convince him to make some time and he had agreed for it.

Later, it was rumoured that the bosses of Star Maa restarted the talks with Junior NTR and agreed to pay high remuneration. The actor was said to have accepted their offer and would host Bigg Boss Telugu 3. But the latest we hear is that the young tiger has backed out, quoting the same issue of dates.

"Although the makers were game to pay a huge remuneration to Jr NTR, the actor did not take it up. He was honest enough to admit that the dates of his film would clash. They are now scouting for a replacement for the show, which is expected to start in July later this year," A source close to the makers told Deccan Chronicle.

Junior NTR's RRR is historical fictional drama on two freedom fighters. The actor is playing the role of Komaram Bheem, while Ram Charan essay the role of Alluri Sitaramaraju. He is all set to the shoot for his next schedule of the movie in Pune and Ahmedabad.